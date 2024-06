Sunday’s clouds clear out, but NNE Winds keep it cooler lakeside

Sunday’s clouds dissipate but NNE Winds flowing off Lake Michigan waters keep temperatures in the 60s by the lake…

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.