Sunday afternoon showers, breezy conditions, and cooler temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! A nice day is expected overall with only slightly unsettled conditions for a portion of the state.

The best chance of any moisture will be along central Utah this afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected. Storms will largely take place over the mountain ranges, but some could drift into adjacent valleys. Temperatures are slightly cooler from yesterday, low 70s are expected along Wasatch front, while temperatures will be near 90 degrees in St George. Winds will be breezy statewide.

Our wet weather potential will increase into Monday as a larger storm system will usher a cold front through tonight into early Monday. Winds will be breezy statewide as the system approaches with elevated winds through Monday. The low pressure system will bring isolated showers for the Wasatch Front with lingering shower potential on Tuesday as the trough slides through. The biggest change that you’ll notice is the drop in temperatures early in the workweek. Daytime highs will dip into the low 60s for northern Utah with low 80s for St. George. Overall temperatures will be trending 5-10 degrees below seasonal averages early in the week.

We’ll see a brief break in unsettled weather on Wednesday with a warmup in temperatures. However, unsettled conditions will likely persist through the end of the week with roller coaster temperatures and increasing moisture on Thursday. Stay tuned.

We’ll continue to monitor the latest developments and keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

