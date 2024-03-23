Sundance Institute announces departure of CEO, appoints new Acting CEO

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente announced Friday that she will be stepping down from the position, and the company said its Board of Trustees has appointed Amanda Kelso, a member of the board, as Acting CEO, according to a press release.

“After two and half inspiring years, I have made the decision to begin a new chapter and will be moving on from my role as CEO of Sundance Institute,” Vicente said in a letter detailing her resignation.

READ NEXT: Mark your calendars: 2025 Sundance Film Festival dates announced

According to the Institute, Vicente was responsible for bringing the Sundance Film Festival back in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic and making the festival more accessible to audiences online.

“As I look ahead, I have decided that it is time to explore new opportunities and adventures while I continue my lifelong passion for supporting transformative storytelling,” Vicente said in her letter.

Vicente said she will continue to be an advisor to Sundance until the end of June, which she said will help ensure a smooth transition to the leadership of Kelso.

“As we look to the future of the Sundance Institute, I am filled with both pride and humility as I take on the role of Acting CEO,” Kelso said in her own letter to the Sundance community. “It is an immense honor to return to lead during this pivotal time for arts organizations and, more specifically, independent storytellers.”

Kelso was a trustee of the nonprofit for more than four years and said she worked closely with Vicente during that time. In her letter, Kelso also pointed out her more than 25 years of experience as a brand leader.

“As I jump into leadership, my goal is to further cement the place Sundance has in this greater ecosystem,” Kelso said.

Kelso has served as Acting CEO in the past and has also served on several committees for the institute. She is set to step into the role in April.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.