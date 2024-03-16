Sunbury man accused of stealing pistol from vehicle

Mar. 16—NORTHUMBERLAND — Police have charged a 33-year-old Sunbury man with felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

A Springfield Hellcat 9mm pistol was stolen on March 11 from a car parked in a driveway on Old Danville Highway. Point Township police had been investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in that area for the last two months. During the investigation police gathered video footage and still photographs, which identified Nico Durand, 33, of Front Street, Sunbury.

According to court papers, police subsequently learned through the Northumberland County Adult Probation that Aurand was on bail supervision with a GPS monitoring device.

On March 12, a search warrant was served and Aurand's GPS was taken to obtain Aurand's coordinates relative to the case. Analysis of data from the GPS placed Aurand's vehicle at the address where the weapon was stolen Aurand was then charged with the two felonies.

— RICK DANDES