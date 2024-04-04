Sunak must take Israel arms issue ‘very seriously’, says ex-head of British Army

Rishi Sunak must take a warning from hundreds of lawyers about suspending arms sales to Israel “very seriously”, a former head of the British Army has said.

Lord Dannatt, the former chief of the general staff, said Mr Sunak would “do well to take note of” a letter signed by more than 600 lawyers which called on the Government to suspend sales.

He said there are both moral and legal issues about the supply of arms to Israel and the UK “needs to stay on the right side of both of those lines”.

He told Sky News: “I think the Prime Minister will do well to take note of, I am told it is as many as 600 senior judges and lawyers, who have signed this letter. And I think their experience and their interpretation of the law, international law, needs to be taken very seriously.

“And I think the British government needs to do, as the Prime Minister has said, scrutinise very carefully what it is doing in terms of supplying equipment to Israel to make sure that we are staying on the right side of the law.

“And of course it is not just a legal issue, there is a major moral issue here too which the atrocious attack 36 hours ago which killed seven aid workers really underlines. There are moral issues and there are legal issues and I think the UK being the sort of country that it is, needs to stay on the right side of both of those lines.”

04:00 PM BST

03:20 PM BST

Donald Trump sends birthday video message to Nigel Farage

Donald Trump has wished Nigel Farage a happy 60th birthday in a video message shared on Twitter by the former leader of the Brexit Party.

In the message, the former US president said Mr Farage had earned his “place in history”.

He said: “I look very much forward to watching what your next move is going to be Nigel, it is going to be an interesting one.”

03:09 PM BST

Homelessness laws could be clarified to ensure rough sleepers cannot be moved on for smelling

Homelessness laws could be changed to clarify that rough sleepers can’t be moved on because they smell, following a backlash to draft legislation.

The Home Office is considering amending a Bill to tackle rough sleeping to clarify that those sleeping on the streets will not risk sanction by police simply as a result of body odour.

02:54 PM BST

Ex-minister under investigation by Tories over Israel comments

A former Foreign Office minister is being investigated by the Conservative Party after criticising senior Tory figures who “refuse to condemn” Israel.

Sir Alan Duncan, who stood down as a Tory MP at the 2019 general election, told LBC during an interview today: “There are a lot of people at the top of our own politics who refuse to condemn settlements and therefore are not supporters of international law.

“I think the time has come to flush out those extremists in our own parliamentary politics and around it, some of whom are at the very top of government or have been and they have never been called to account by journalists in the press to say well, do you agree with your own party’s policy? Do you condemn illegal settlements?”

Sir Alan named numerous senior Tory figures, including Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, who he said “should be sacked”.

Sir Alan also claimed the Conservative Friends of Israel group “has been doing the bidding of Netanyahu, bypassing all proper processes of government, to exercise undue influence at the top of government”.

A Conservative Party spokesperson told LBC: “Following his comments on LBC this morning, Alan Duncan has been informed in writing that he is under investigation by the party.”

02:50 PM BST

Lord Soames backs calls to stop arms exports to Israel

Lord Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill, has backed calls to suspend the export of arms to Israel.

The Conservative peer reportedly told The Guardian: “It’s probably time that that happened now, yes, I think if we’re determined to show that we are not prepared to countenance these ongoing disasters.”

Lord Soames said an Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers was “absolutely inexcusable”.

02:19 PM BST

Calls for Israel arms embargo are ‘wrong’, says Tory ex-Cabinet minister

Israel deserves the UK’s continued support and people calling for the suspension of the sale of arms to the country are “wrong”, a former Cabinet minister has said.

Theresa Villiers, a senior Tory MP and a vice chairman of the Conservative Friends of Israel group, was asked during an interview on the BBC’s World At One programme if she believed Israel’s actions in Gaza were necessary and proportionate.

She replied: “I do believe that it is a proportionate response to a horrific terrorist attack and that as the world’s only Jewish state and our ally and the only democracy in the Middle East and the country that was attacked by Hamas in the most brutal possible way, I think it deserves our continued support and that is why I think those who call for an arms embargo are wrong.”

02:11 PM BST

Ex-Cabinet minister: ‘Legitimate’ to continue supply of arms to Israel

A former Cabinet minister said it is “legitimate” to continue to supply arms to Israel.

Theresa Villiers, a senior Tory MP and a vice chairman of the Conservative Friends of Israel group, said Israel is “making stringent efforts” in Gaza to prevent civilian casualties.

She told the BBC Radio 4 World At One programme: “The loss of any civilian life in war is a tragedy and it was a particularly appalling tragedy when the World Central Kitchen aid workers lost their lives.

“I feel deeply for everyone who has lost loved ones as a result of this conflict. But I also believe that Israel and the IDF are making stringent efforts to try and keep casualties to a minimum.

“It is a tragic outcome of war that innocents lose their lives. It does not mean that Israel is in breach of international humanitarian law and in those circumstances it is legitimate to continue to supply them with arms exports.”

01:36 PM BST

Pictured: Liz Truss attends Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party in London last night

Nigel Farage is pictured celebrating his 60th birthday, with Liz Truss among the attendees - andreajenkyns/Twitter

01:24 PM BST

Green Party pledges to end Right to Buy

The Green Party has pledged to end Right to Buy and build an extra 150,000 council homes a year as it launched its local elections campaign today.

The party said it would lift rules on council borrowing for housebuilding to get more council homes built.

It has also promised to “tame” the private rental market by introducing rent controls in areas where the market is “overheated”.

Carla Denyer, the co-leader of the Green Party, said: “Councils have a vital role to play but they need a framework that supports them to provide the homes that people desperately need.

“We need to unlock the policies that will make hundreds of thousands of extra council homes available – for good. We also need a fair deal for the millions of people renting in the private sector.”

01:06 PM BST

Grant Shapps: Nato states are playing ‘Russian roulette’ with lack of defence spending

Nato countries that do not spend two per cent of GDP on defence spending are playing “Russian roulette” with the West’s future, Grant Shapps has warned.

In an article for The Telegraph to mark the military alliance’s 75th anniversary, the Defence Secretary argued that allies must accept we are now in “a pre-war world”.

12:46 PM BST

Pictured: Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay launch local election campaign in Bristol

Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay are pictured today at their local election campaign launch in Bristol - Ben Birchall/PA

12:26 PM BST

Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership will start in “terrible” circumstances if Labour win the next general election because of the state of the public finances, Alan Johnson has said.

The former home secretary said Labour had received a “much better economic inheritance” when taking power in 1997 than the party would in 2024.

Mr Johnson told Sky News: “I have to say, although I wouldn’t say it at the time, we had a much better economic inheritance.

“When Keir actually opens the books they are going to be worse than we even expected. It is going to be a terrible way to start a premiership. But I think he is the man to do it.”

11:56 AM BST

Tim Farron: Human rights abuses should ‘override’ arms sale deals

Tim Farron, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, said if Israel is in breach of international law over its actions in Gaza then that should “override” any “contractual obligations” on the sale of weapons.

The Liberal Democrats have called for the Government to suspend UK arms sales to Israel.

Asked to explain why, Mr Farron, who is now his party’s environment spokesman, told Times Radio: “It’s important that the UK acts consistently, when all is said and done the UK exports arms to a number of countries including allies such as Israel.

“Nevertheless, if there is evidence, and there may well be, increasingly it looks like there is, that Israel is guilty of human rights abuses, then surely that therefore overrides any kind of contractual obligations that we currently have.

“It’s important to act wisely.”

11:54 AM BST

11:28 AM BST

Voters could stay home if polls suggest it’s ‘all over bar the shouting’, says polling expert

Opinion polls suggesting Labour could canter to victory at the next general election could result in voters staying at home on the day of the contest, a polling expert has said.

Professor Sir John Curtice said if the election “appears to be all over bar the shouting” then that could “depress the level of turnout”.

Asked how opinion polls showing a significant Labour lead could impact voter behaviour at the election, Sir John told Times Radio: “Certainly one of the things it could well do is effect how many people vote because one of the things that we know tends to depress turnout is if it apparently appears to be all over bar the shouting, particularly in an election, which I think it is going to be true of this one, [where] there isn’t necessarily a great deal of difference between the parties in terms of what they are offering the electorate.

“The truth is the next government, irrespective of whether it is Conservative or Labour is going to be offering fiscal rectitude and not much in the way of an increase in public spending but hoping to turn the public services around anyway.

“To that extent that helps to depress the level of turnout.”

11:14 AM BST

Tories ‘losing ground more heavily’ in past strongholds, says polling expert

The Tories are “losing ground more heavily in places where they previously polled best”, delivering a major blow to their general election hopes, a polling expert said.

Professor Sir John Curtice said the results of yesterday’s YouGov poll and projection demonstrated “it is not how many votes you get but where you get them that matters”.

He told Times Radio: “If we just did the standard thing of just assuming that party support was up and down by the same amount everywhere, well the Tories might be at about 200, Labour at about 350.

“But we discover that because, in this poll as in the previous poll as indeed it is in the previous YouGov poll back in December, because the Conservatives are losing ground more heavily in places where they previously polled best, when it comes to their seat tally they are looking at an even worse potential outcome than you might get from the simple headline voting figures.

“In this case it is basically saying the Conservatives are going to get about 50 seats fewer and Labour 50 seats more.”

10:45 AM BST

Reader poll: Should the UK suspend arms sales to Israel

Rishi Sunak and the Government are under increasing pressure to suspend UK arms sales to Israel.

What do you think? You can have your say in our reader poll below:

10:23 AM BST

More than 600 lawyers sign letter demanding suspension of arms exports to Israel

More than 600 lawyers, including three former Supreme Court justices, have called on the Government to suspend arms sales to Israel.

The letter, sent to Rishi Sunak last night and first reported on by The Guardian, refers to the UK’s obligations under international law and states the Government must “suspend the provision of weapons and weapons systems to the Government of Israel”.

It concluded: “We are concerned that the UK Government is failing to discharge its international obligations in these respects.

“While we welcome the increasingly robust calls by your Government for a cessation of fighting and the unobstructed entry to Gaza of humanitarian assistance, simultaneously to continue (to take two striking examples) the sale of weapons and weapons systems to Israel and to maintain threats of suspending UK aid to UNRWA falls significantly short of your Government’s obligations under international law.”

09:57 AM BST

Shadow defence secretary: Labour commitment to Nato is ‘unshakeable’

75 years ago, #NATO was founded.



And 75 years on, the alliance has never been stronger, larger or more unified.



Labour's commitment to NATO is unshakeable. In Government, we will fulfil our NATO obligations in full.



My article with @DavidLammy 👇https://t.co/HhSL7B3Dar — John Healey MP (@JohnHealey_MP) April 4, 2024

09:42 AM BST

Lord Cameron rules out Nato troops being sent to Ukraine

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, has ruled out Nato troops being sent to Ukraine.

Speaking to the BBC’s Ukrainecast, the former prime minister said: “What Nato is looking at is a Nato mission for Ukraine, not a Nato mission in Ukraine. It’s making sure that we use Nato’s architecture to help deliver some of the support that Ukraine needs. But, fundamentally, I think that we should do everything we can to help Ukraine – that’s been Britain’s position.

“And I think it’s not escalatory to say we are going to help this independent sovereign country to fight off an aggressor, and we’re going to give it all the help we can in order to do that.”

Asked whether he could see Nato boots on the ground in Ukraine, Lord Cameron said “no”, adding: “I think that we don’t want to give Putin a target like that, and Nato can do lots of things to better co-ordinate the help we give to Ukraine.

“But, fundamentally, for countries like Britain and all those supportive of Ukraine, this is a question of political will. Do we have the patience? Do we have the will? Are we prepared to give the resources? Now, in Britain’s case, definitely the answer is yes.”

09:17 AM BST

Israel ‘absolutely not’ breaching international law, says Braverman

Suella Braverman said Israel is “absolutely not” in breach of international humanitarian law over its actions in Gaza amid growing pressure on Rishi Sunak to stop UK arms exports to the country.

The former home secretary said the suggestion of Israel potentially being in breach of the law was “absurd” and amounted to “an insult”.

There have been growing calls in recent days for the Government to ban UK arms exports to Israel after an airstrike killed seven aid workers, including three Britons.

The Government is also facing demands to publish any legal advice it may have received on the legality of Israel’s actions.

Mrs Braverman, who has just been on a visit to Israel, was asked if the country could now be in breach of the law.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Absolutely not. The suggestion itself is absurd and, frankly, an insult to Israel who have been going above and beyond the necessary requirements to ensure that civilian casualties are limited, to ensure that aid is received onto the Gaza Strip and distributed.

“I have seen evidence myself, in terms of very up-to-date photographic evidence, of plentiful food packages and trucks of food, water and medicines getting to the people of Gaza.”

09:16 AM BST

Fallon: UK must ‘cajole’ all Nato members to meet defence spending target

The UK must “cajole” all Nato members to meet the target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, Sir Michael Fallon said.

The former defence secretary was asked during an interview on Sky News what will happen to Nato if Donald Trump becomes US president for a second time.

Mr Trump has been a vocal critic of Nato nations which are not meeting the target.

Sir Michael said: “Well, we need to do what President Trump has advised us to do and what successive presidents advised us to do. It was President Obama who came to the Wales summit ten years ago when we adopted the two per cent target.

“That wasn’t Trump. That was Obama. Successive American presidents have always said that Europe should be spending more, and that’s why we need to lead on this.

“Less than half, fewer than half the Nato members now spend the two per cent and they had 10 years to get there after the 2014 Wales summit last, fewer than half of them actually made it. So we need to be cajoling the rest of the alliance and setting an example.”

09:03 AM BST

Sir Michael Fallon: Defence spending must ‘step up a gear’

UK defence spending must “step up a gear”, a former defence secretary has said.

Sir Michael Fallon told Sky News: “The [Ministry of Defence] budget has been rising. And to be fair to my successors, and to successive prime ministers, the budget has been slowly increasing.

“However, the threat has been multiplying. And that’s the difference now. That’s why we need to step up a gear and that’s why we’d like every candidate in this election to commit to a new target of two and a half percent.”

08:30 AM BST

Threat facing UK ‘more serious’ than during Cold War, suggests ex-defence secretary

Sir Michael Fallon, the former defence secretary, has called for an increase in defence spending as he suggested the threat facing the UK is now “much more serious” than it was during the Cold War.

Asked if he agreed that the UK is not spending what it should on defence, Sir Michael told Sky News: “Yes, I do. We need to be spending more.

“The threat has increased and… in the Cold War… we didn’t have Russia invading countries on our continent. So the threat is much more serious than it was and we therefore need to increase our spending.

“And that’s the purpose of the cross-party initiative that I’ve been involved with, with the Council for Geostrategy to get all parties to commit to that, to spend two and a half percent of GDP in the next Parliament.”

08:20 AM BST

Rishi Sunak marks Nato’s 75th anniversary

Much has changed in 75 years, but @NATO has been a constant – standing as the bedrock of our freedom and security.



Today we renew our historic pledge to the Alliance.



We stand together. We will not waiver. Because #WeAreNATO — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 4, 2024

08:17 AM BST

Israel’s approach in Gaza bordering on reckless, says ex-MI6 chief

Israel’s approach to the war in Gaza is bordering on reckless, a former head of MI6 said amid growing pressure on Rishi Sunak to stop UK arms exports to the country.

There have been calls for the Government to ban arms exports to Israel in the wake of an airstrike that killed seven aid workers, including three Britons.

The Government is also facing demands to publish any legal advice it may have received on the legality of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Sir Alex Younger told BBC’s Today podcast: “My view is that what happened is essentially systematic of an approach to targeting that has, on occasion, bordered on the reckless and fundamentally undermines therefore what must be Israel’s political objectives, which is to sustain some moral high ground and moral purpose.”

He added: “It’s hard not to conclude that insufficient care is being paid to the collateral risks of these operations, one way or another.”

08:15 AM BST

Moderate Tory MPs have destroyed their party, claims Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson claimed moderate Tory MPs had “destroyed the Conservative Party” after a major new poll projected Labour was on course for a landslide victory at the next general election.

Mr Anderson, who defected to Reform UK after losing the Tory whip, took aim at the One Nation grouping of centre-ground Conservative MPs and blamed them for the party’s problems.

Asked if the Tories were complacent or even arrogant about their political position because of the two-party system, Mr Anderson told GB News: “There is that arrogance and I think they’re getting a little bit concerned now and it’s unfortunate because there are still some good Tories in the Conservative Party, some good Tory MPs who I’m still friends with who probably will lose their seats at the next election.

“Then there’s some MPs who are not so good, a little bit wet, the One Nation lot, who I think have destroyed the Conservative Party.

“The One Nation lot are actually worse than what the Labour Party are, because they’re just socialists in disguise.”

A YouGov poll and projection published yesterday suggested Labour would win 403 seats if an election were held tomorrow, with the Tories securing just 155. That would be an even worse result than the Conservatives suffered in 1997.

