The Sun takes home numerous prizes in MDDC awards ceremony

The Baltimore Sun took home 20 first place prizes in the annual Maryland Delaware DC Press Association awards ceremony Friday held in Annapolis. The news organization also received multiple runner-up awards.

Stories singled out with the best in show designation included The Sun’s database of those accused in the Catholic Church of abuse who are beyond Baltimore’s archdiocese by Jonathan M. Pitts, Annie Jennemann, Maya Lora, Lia Russell and Cassidy Jensen, a man who served 34 years in prison for killing a teen who now mentors youth by Alex Mann, an examination of patients with dementia who have run ins with the police by Angela Roberts and Cassidy Jensen, a profile of Jonathon Heyward, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s musical director, by Mary Carole McCauley and a way of interactively exploring the more than 800 bills that passed the Maryland Assembly by Annie Jennemann.

Stories that won first place covered topics such as a Baltimore County police officer who beat a prisoner and was reprimanded for swearing, how Federalsburg’s Black residents are fighting for representation in government, the breaking news surrounding the Brooklyn Homes shooting that left two dead and 28 wounded, photos from a firefighter’s funeral and video of robots that delivers food to students at Morgan State University.