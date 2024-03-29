Sun-Star’s Best: Atwater High’s Madi Hiler wins Prep of the Week poll

Atwater High sophomore Madi Hiler helped the Falcons remain atop the Central California Conference standings.

The Falcons star helped lead her team to wins over Golden Valley and Buhach Colony last week.

Hiler went 5 for 11 at the plate with three triples, four runs scored and six RBIs.

Hiler won the Merced Sun-Star Prep Athlete of the Week Poll.

Hiler earned 9,063 votes, which accounted for 63% of the 14,336 total votes.

Le Grand softball standout Maisen Priddell finished second with 5,127 votes.