Sun Observatory Time-Lapse Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks And Jupiter
Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks and Jupiter were seen by NASA's Solar TErrestrial Relations Observatory-A (STEREO-A). Credit: Space.com | NASA STEREO | edited by Steve Spaleta
