Sun Metro gets grant to restart free rides for veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro has received a grant from the State of Texas that will allow the transit service to reinstate a popular program and allow veterans and their dependents and spouses to ride for free, according to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso.

The grant, through the Texas Veterans Commission, will cover up to $50,000 of rides on Sun Metro’s Fixed Routes, Brio and the LIFT paratransit service.

The free rides will start on July 1, according to a news release sent out by the City.

“Veterans comprise a significant portion of the City of El Paso’s population, and we are proud to reinstate this program to support them and their families,” said Sun Metro Director Anthony Dekeyzer.

To apply, veterans and their dependents/spouses can visit Vets Ride Free (sunmetro.net) or call Sun Metro at (915) 212-3333.

Individuals who previously participated in the program do not need to reapply.

The service offers rides in the form of 30-day passes. Qualified veterans and eligible dependents/spouses can request a new pass within one week of the current pass’s expiration date.

The program is subject to funding availability, with funds distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the City said.

Veterans currently receive a discount fare of $1. Sun Metro’s standard fare is $1.50.

For more information about Sun Metro, visit https://SunMetro.net/.

