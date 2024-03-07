Sun King to open taproom in downtown Westfield.

Rendering of planned Sun King Brewing taproom and food hall in Westfield

Sun King Brewing will open a food hall and taproom at Union Square in downtown Westfield.

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission approved the project this week, making the brewery the first tenant signed at the $25 million development at State Road 32 and Union Street.

“We are looking forward to seeing Sun King as an anchor of Union Square and how this will help spur future development,” Mayor Scott Willis said in a news release.

The residential and commercial development is next to Grand Junction Plaza, a $39 million park with an amphitheater, ice rink and walking paths.

“Our fans will be able to enjoy pints of Sun King beer, signature cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks, all while enjoying local dining options,” Sun King co-founder Dave Colt said in the news release

The brewery will have 400 seats, with 200 on a patio overlooking Grand Junction.

Carmel-based Developer Old Town Companies began work on the project in the fall of 2022 and is scheduled to be finished this summer. It includes 196 apartments, a 40,000-square-foot office and retail building, a 300-car parking garage, and 17,000 square feet of retail space, in addition to the 15,000-square-foot food and beverage hall.

Indianapolis-based Sun King was founded in 2009 by Colt and Clay Robinson and has taprooms in Indiana and Florida. Westfield is its fifth Central Indiana location. The others are in Carmel, Fishers, downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis International Airport.

