Sun and fun on the Space Coast for people, pets as spring break begins
It was a surefire recipe for spring break fun: sun, sand, friends, family and frolicking with canine companions.
Canova Beach, at the east end of Eau Gallie Boulevard near Indian Harbour Beach, includes one of the only dog-friendly beaches on the Space Coast.
And the mix of folks at the popular beach Monday ran the gamut, from spring-breakers to moms and kids to those on the Space Coast to work on beach refurbishment, all captured in these photos by FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Tim Shortt.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Spring break on the Space Coast; Where else to head but the beach?