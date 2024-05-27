Sumter County woman found dead in her home from gunshot wound

A 61-year-old woman died Sunday of an apparent gunshot wound, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

Joan L. Mogensen was found unresponsive at her home on North St. Paul Road, near Shaw Air Force Base, and pronounced dead at 8 a.m., Coroner Robert Baker said.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Mogensen’s death.

Mogensen is originally from Tennessee, Baker said.

An autopsy on Morgensen is scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.