Sumner Sheriff: Bloody clothes, a gun, suspect confession in White House fatal shooting

A suspect is in custody, but investigators are still looking for information after a fatal shooting in White House earlier this week.

Sumner County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday to 1807 Winding Way in White House near Sexton Racing on Cook Lane in reference to the shooting, according to a press release.

Deputies spoke with several people at the scene, including 33-year-old Jacob Allen Garrett, who admitted to fatally shooting a man later identified as Patrick Joseph Fullerton, the release said. Police have not specified the exact time the shooting took place.

After an initial search of the home, deputies found Fullerton's body, along with a .22 caliber revolver and bloodstained clothing. More evidence was uncovered during a search of the premises, the release said.

Garrett was taken into custody by the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, charged with 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence and booked into the Sumner County Jail Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office extended their condolences to Fullerton's family and friends in its release.

No court date or bond amount were immediately provided for Garrett by Sumner officials Wednesday.

