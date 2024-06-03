Sumner police charge local man in connection with boat theft from store after Memorial Day

Police recently arrested a local man after an alleged boat theft at a local water sports store in Hendersonville.

TNT Water Sports reported to Hendersonville Police that the boat was stolen on May 23, according to a press release.

Investigators determined that a 24-year-old was behind the theft, which had originally started as a purchase but devolved into fraud, the release said.

The suspect was arrested Thursday.

He's been charged with one count of Theft of Property over $10,000 and one count of Criminal Simulation, though police say additional charges are anticipated.

He's being held at the Sumner County jail on $300,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on June 21.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other crimes is asked to call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

