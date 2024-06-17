Summit Metro Parks to rename Mingo Trail and Lodge to remove potentially offensive term

Summit Metro Parks is abandoning a name long used at its popular Sand Run area after concluding the term carries culturally insensitive connotations.

Mingo Lodge and Mingo Trail are being renamed, the park district said, as part of an effort led by archaeologists and historians in its conservation department to more meaningfully honor the land's original inhabitants.

"Through my connections with other archaeologists and people who have contacts with tribal nations, we had heard that 'Mingo' might be a name that could be questionable so we wanted to look more into this," said Megan Shaeffer, supervisor of cultural resources for the district.

"We also had a member of the public reach out to us with concerns about the name as well during our research process, which started around 2019," she said.

The park district doesn't take such concerns lightly.

"We wanted to take a look at our representation of the Indigenous cultures and we realized some of the names for a few of our (park structures) could be problematic, and that led us to looking into the history a little more and the ties of that history to our area and that eventually led to the decision to renaming these structures," Shaeffer said.

What did Metro Parks discover in this process?

The "Mingo" were a group of displaced indigenous people from multiple tribes including Seneca, Cayuga and Lenape who settled in Summit County. The term itself is derived from a Lenape word meaning "sneaky" or "treacherous," and is what the European settlers in the area used to refer to this group of displaced Native Americans, known today as the Seneca-Cayuga Nation.

"We came to the conclusion that we could come up with a better name, something that is more representative of who we are as a park system and public that we serve," Shaeffer said.

'We should decide': Native American speakers urge Copley-Fairlawn to change Indians mascot

What will be the new names for trail and lodge at Sand Run Metro Park?

The Mingo Lodge will be renamed the Chestnut Lodge, and the Mingo Trail will now be known as the Nuthatch Trail.

The lodge's new name pays homage to the chestnut tree, which Indigenous people in the area used for things such as food, materials and medicine, Schaeffer said. While most mature chestnut trees were wiped out in the early 20th century due to parasitic fungus, some of the wood from these decaying trees were used in the 1930s to construct some of park system's earliest structures, including the formerly-named Mingo Lodge.

As for the renaming of the trail, the nuthatch is a common bird in Northeast Ohio, especially at Sand Run.

Nuthatch Trail, formerly known as Mingo Trail

"The nuthatch is one of the smaller species in (Sand Run Metro Park) that are often overlooked but they have an intrinsic and symbiotic relationship with the park's environment and we wanted to name the trail something that focused on the importance and prevalence of these animals," Shaeffer said.

The sign for the lodge is scheduled to be replaced within the coming weeks and other trail directional signs and park maps with the former name will also be replaced this summer, said Lindsay Smith, chief of marketing and communications for the district.

"The trail markers for Nuthatch (formerly Mingo) Trail will remain the same —the feather image spoke well to the trail’s new bird-based name," Smith said.

Native American mascots, Ohio schools: Ohio schools have more Native American mascots than any other state. Will that change?

Accurately representing, honoring Indigenous history an 'ongoing task'

Shaeffer noted the renaming of the Chestnut Lodge and Nuthatch Trail is only the beginning of the process of correcting any inaccuracies in the way the park system represents local Indigenous communities.

The Summit Metro Parks has set out to evaluate its role in commemorating these marginalized groups that populated the area. This ongoing task involves cultural resources establishing ties with local Indigenous people and groups to learn how to better celebrate and honor their history.

"We have such a supportive community of organizations and we've made some links to Indigenous individuals and groups that are helping us understand things also," Shaeffer said. "We recently had the tribal reservation officer from the Seneca Nation talk to us about incorporating Indigenous perspectives into our understanding of our park spaces. It's been a really meaningful process."

Native American nicknames: Answers from schools with Native American nicknames differ years after Guardians were born

LaDonna BlueEye, who has a contract with the Summit Metro Parks as a cultural resources consultant, is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and can attest to her culture and language being misrepresented. She thanked the park system for working to empower the voices of local Indigenous communities who used to live in Summit County."Summit Metro Parks have done an amazing job of giving a voice back to the original inhabitants of the land, I'm especially honored to have any opportunity to work with them," BlueEye said. "They've done this on their own — there's a basic compliance level but they've gone well beyond that and that's something that Summit County should be very, very proud of."

As the Summit Metro Parks continue to look for opportunities to properly represent marginalized groups in the future, Shaeffer noted the importance of continuing to foster relationships with those people and groups who have historically had their voices and contributions minimized.

"Something that we have learned through this process is that creating relationships with any marginalized groups that want to have feedback about how we represent them is so important, we want to maintain the relationships that we've started and the ones we have with Indigenous communities," Shaeffer said. "This will be important for us moving forward."

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Mingo Trail and Lodge to be renamed at Sand Run Metro Park