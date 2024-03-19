Summit County primary election results for 3 contested County Council races

Summit County voters went to the polls today to cast their votes in three contested primary races for County Council.

Here's how those races are shaping up:

District 3

In District 3, Republican incumbent Gloria Rodgers faced a challenge from Jeremy McIntire,.

Rodgers, a long-time Stow resident and nurse for the Portage Path Emergency Services, has served on a number of council committees, including Long Term Planning and the Rules Committee. Outside of council, she serves on the Opiate Task Force as well as the Ohio Jail Advisory Board.

She believes her previous council experience and work with the community as reasons she should be re-elected.

McIntire, an Iraq War veteran and member of Stow's City Council since 2019, believes change is needed in County Council, and voters should look his way due to his experience in City Council as well as a person who will bring fresh ideas to council.

The winner will face David Licate, a former at-large Stow councilman, who is running unopposed on the Democratic side.

District 3 includes Boston Heights, Hudson, Stow, Silver Lake and parts of Cuyahoga Falls.

District 5

The District 5 seat is up for grabs after Democrat Veronica Sims' recent appointment to the the Ohio House.

Brandon Ford, who was recently selected to complete the rest of Sims' term, decided he wanted to run for election in order to give back to the place that has molded him to be the person he is today. Although this is Ford's first campaign for public office, he believes he can continue the good work that County Council is currently doing.

Having proper access to care and feeling safe in your own neighborhood are two areas of emphasis for Ford as he campaigns for the Democratic nomination.

Ralph Paulk, Ford's opponent, is a Fairlawn resident who has served more than 30 years as a sports and investigative reporter, including for the Akron Beacon Journal, where he part of the team awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1994. Although this is his first time running for political office, Paulk sees himself as a man of the community, someone who cherishes working with and for the public.

The winner will face unopposed Republican Cynthia Blake in November.

District 5 includes Copley, Fairlawn and parts of Akron.

District 8

In District 8, Republican incumbent Anthony DeVitis declined to seek reelection to continue to represent southern Summit County.

Democrat Matt Shaughnessy, an attorney and retired firefighter, has previous experience serving as a council member for the city of Green. He believes his reputation as a fiscal watchdog who ensured taxpayer's money was being spent wisely will serve the county well, where he wants to lower the tax burden on seniors as well as focus on community engagement.

Rick Justice, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination, served as mayor for the village of Lakemore for eight years. During his time as mayor, he said he worked with Summit County to bring new resources to Lakemore which benefitted the residents, and improved the village's infrastructure by building and maintaining roads and improving the neighborhoods.

Justice believes his track record of public service helped to improve the lives of Lakemore's residents, and his public policy could do the same for the entirety of Summit County.

The winner will face attorney Joseph Kacyon, the only Republican candidate in the race to succeed DeVitis.

District 8 includes Green, Springfield, Lakemore, Mogadore and Coventry.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County election results for 3 contested County Council races