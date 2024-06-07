Summit County man indicted in Aurora girl's alleged rape

A Summit County man has been indicted on charges he raped a girl in Aurora over a three-year period, starting when she was 7.

Kraig Alan Kainec, 54, of Sagamore Hills Township, was indicted in Portage County on 10 counts each of first-degree felony rape and third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. The indictment was filed Thursday.

More: 'You don't deserve to be outside of prison walls,' Portage judge tells child rapist

The alleged incidents took place at a Crackel Road home between July 2016 and July 2019, according to court records.

Charges initially were filed May 28 against Kainec in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent. He was booked into Portage County Jail the same day, according to a jail booking report.

Kainec is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Portage County Common Pleas Court. In the meantime, he has been ordered held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond set in the municipal court, with a condition that he have no contact with the girl. A temporary protection order was also issued.

An attorney representing Kainec could not immediately be identified.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kraig Alan Kainec indicted in Portage over alleged rape of Aurora girl