Summit County Lead Safe Ohio program

TechCrunch

On Sunday, two competitive esports players appeared to get hacked during a live streamed game, prompting the organizers to postpone the tournament. Players were competing in the Apex Legends Global Series, a competitive esports tournament for the popular shooter game Apex Legends, which has a $5 million total prize pool. A screenshot of an Apex Legends player, during a game in which he appeared to get hacked mid-game.