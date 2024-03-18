Summit County Lead Safe Ohio program
Summit County officials are encouraging families to apply for the Lead Safe Ohio program. News 5 spoke with Greta Johnson from the county executive's office about the program.
Summit County officials are encouraging families to apply for the Lead Safe Ohio program. News 5 spoke with Greta Johnson from the county executive's office about the program.
The success of Ohtani's throwing program could see him play in the field this season.
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.
She recommends ditching expensive brands and sticking with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's.
Recurrent neck issues have ended Leighton Vander Esch's career after just six seasons.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Audi Q6 E-Tron is a solid electric SUV that doesn't break much new ground but increases efficiencies throughout the drivetrain and adds tech improvements.
With teams like Stanford, NC State, Utah and Tennessee, as well as mid-major powers and No. 1 seed Texas, this region is set for chaos.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart and Beats.
Dalton Del Don examines potential draft values with the upside to make a difference in fantasy baseball leagues.
Rivian owners can now use Tesla Supercharger stations to juice up their electric vehicles. The company released a software update to allow the integration and will even be sending out free adapters to customers.
The Ecoegg completely replaces detergent and lasts for up to 210 washes.
Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are both on sale ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
On Sunday, two competitive esports players appeared to get hacked during a live streamed game, prompting the organizers to postpone the tournament. Players were competing in the Apex Legends Global Series, a competitive esports tournament for the popular shooter game Apex Legends, which has a $5 million total prize pool. A screenshot of an Apex Legends player, during a game in which he appeared to get hacked mid-game.
Over 89,000 Amazon shoppers agree — this affordable, gentle formula is a real 'face value.'
The postseason begins for most fantasy hoops leagues this week. Dan Titus helps you prep with his top waiver targets and schedule tips.
Popular YouTuber Dunkey started a game publishing company called Bigmode and the first title releases on May 9. Animal Well is a Metroidvania platformer coming to the Switch, PC and PlayStation consoles.
'This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one of over 3,000 5-star fans.
Due out on March 21, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X will preview an upcoming electric SUV that illustrates a new approach to design.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 tops our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds, and right now Amazon has the pair on sale for a new low of $49.