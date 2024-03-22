Summit County departments to limit hours, access on eclipse day

Summit County will temporarily close or reduce hours and access to various departments on April 8 in anticipation of potential public safety challenges during the total solar eclipse.

The Fiscal Office and the Ohio Building will be accessible to employees only. Staff will be available by phone and email.

The county council rescheduled its April 8 meeting to April 15.

Animal Control will be open for appointments only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 330-643-2845 to schedule an appointment.

Staff for Building Standards will be in person during regular business hours at 1030 E. Tallmadge Ave.

Ohio Means Jobs Center and Jobs and Family Services will have limited in-person services. To check availability ahead of time, call 330-633-1050 for Ohio Means Jobs and 844-640-6446 for Jobs and Family Services.

Common pleas, probate and domestic relations courts offices will be accessible to employees only. Civil protection orders will be referred to Victim Assistance and heard April 9.

The juvenile court will not have any changes to in-person operations.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County departments to limit hours, access on April 8