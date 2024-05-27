Summit County Councilwoman hosts office hours at Goodyear Heights library

Christine Wiedie Higham, Summit County District 6 Councilmember

Summit County District 6 Council Member Christine Wiedie Higham will host public office hours on Tuesday, June 11, between 5 and 6 p.m. at the Goodyear Heights Branch Library, 60 Goodyear Blvd. in Akron. All are welcome to attend.

District 6 includes Tallmadge and areas of Akron, including Ellet, Goodyear Heights and Firestone Park. For details, call 330-643-2725.

