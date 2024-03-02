Summit County Council will see turnover this year; here are March primary races to watch

At least two newcomers will be elected to Summit County Council this year, with three March 19 primary contests setting the stage for November's races.

In District 3, Republican incumbent Gloria Rodgers faces a challenge from within her party. The District 5 seat is up for grabs after Democrat Veronica Sims' recent appointment to the the Ohio House. And in District 8, Republican incumbent Anthony DeVitis declined to seek reelection.

District 3 includes Boston Heights, Hudson, Stow, Silver Lake and parts of Cuyahoga Falls. District 5 includes Copley, Fairlawn and parts of Akron. District 8 includes Green, Springfield, Lakemore, Mogadore and Coventry.

Here are the candidates in the three contested County Council primary races:

Summit County Council District 3

At-large Stow City Councilman Jeremy McIntire is challenging Rodgers for the Republican nomination. David Licate, a former at-large Stow councilman, is running unopposed on the Democratic side.

Rodgers, a Stow resident, works as the charge nurse for Portage Path Emergency Services, a position she has held since 1996. She cites her previous experience on County Council and the relationships she's developed with other council members and community leaders as reasons for her re-election.

"Coming from the minority party, I've worked diligently across party lines to develop the relationships needed to accomplish all that we have accomplished in this county so far," Rodgers said. "During my time on council I've been elected to a number of committees, because I am trustworthy. If I weren't, I wouldn't be in this position now. And I want to run again because I want to finish the work I've been entrusted with."

Rodgers' council committee assignments include Health and Human Services, Long Term Planning, Personnel and Intergovernmental Committee as well as the Rules Committee. Outside of council, she serves on the Opiate Task Force, the Ohio Jail Advisory Board and she serves as the Chairman of the Metropolitan and Regional Affairs Committee of the County Commissioner's Association of Ohio.

"I would like to think my honesty and integrity comes across in the work I do, I always ask what I can do for others, that has been my mantra, and I want voters to know that I will always place their needs before mine," Rodgers said.

McIntire, a retired army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served during the Iraq War, is a lifelong Summit County resident, most recently spending the last 13 years in Stow with his wife and three children. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Akron and Kent State respectively, and for a time, worked with the Ohio Department of Transportation as a transportation engineer.

He was elected to Stow City Council in 2019, and said that experience — leading different committees as well as helping to get things done for his community — stoked his County Council aspirations.

"With the achievements I've accomplished on Stow's City Council, I think I make the best District 3 candidate," he said. "I'm running to bring representation to the residents and taxpayers," McIntire said. "I'm not afraid to go out there and fight for what the taxpayers value, whether it's lowered taxes, better services, better quality roads, or anything."

McIntire said change is needed in District 3's leadership and acknowledged that even though he is running against the incumbent, his skills acquired in the private and public sector make him the representative residents need in the office.

"This election cycle is a time for choosing whether voters want to go down the same path of stagnant leadership that has done nothing, but always comes out every four years and say 'this is what I want to try to accomplish' and four years have gone by and guess what, nothing's been accomplished," he said. "Voters need council members who are going to stand up and actually get things done."

Summit County Council District 5

Attorney Brandon Ford, who was recently appointed to complete the remainder of Sims' term, is running against former Akron Beacon Journal reporter Ralph Paulk for the Democratic nomination. Cynthia Blake is the sole Republican candidate..

Ford, born and raised in Akron, attended Buchtel High School before graduating with a nursing degree from Case Western Reserve University. He worked in pediatric intensive care before getting his law degree and master's in business administration from the University of Akron in the mid-2000s. He practiced law for a number of years before becoming chief accelerator director for the Lubrizol Corporation.

Ford said serving on County Council is a way to give back to the place where he grew up.

"I don't think I would be the person I am today without the people in that community who really supported me and nurtured me as a young man," he said. "I feel that I am the best candidate because I have the ability to be able to identify and work through some of the unique challenges this district is facing, and be able to work collaboratively with current council to be able to bring new ideas for Summit County."

This is Ford's first campaign for public office. He is looking forward to focusing on issues of public health and safety as well as education if elected.

"The reality is as we look at Summit County, it is doing some great things. The current council has started some really awesome initiatives about making our neighborhoods more inclusive for everyone, more senior friendly, and I just want to continue that work and put an emphasis on access to care and feeling safe in your neighborhood," he said.

Paulk, a Fairlawn resident who served in the Marines, spent more than 30 years working as a sports and investigative reporter for newspapers including the Akron Beacon Journal, the Detroit Free Press and the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Since 2017, he has served as the president of Tiretown Golf Club, the largest predominantly black golf club in America.

This is Paulk's first foray into politics, but said he has always had an eye on community service and working with and for the public. He has experience working as an Akron Public Schools middle school mentor and helping black youths learn the game of golf through the First Tee of Greater Akron.

"I've always been very involved with my local community, I feel that it is my civic duty to get involved with charities and community service work and I just live to serve others in any capacity I can," Paulk said. "I thought now was the right time to work in politics; I just want the very best for my community and the people in it."

"I know this community, I know the people and I know they need someone to fight for them and believe me, I'll fight with everything I have." Paulk said. "It's my time to work for the people, not just those who vote for me, but all Summit County residents."

Paulk said he will not be a "vessel for broken promises," adding that he wants residents to know he will place their needs and wants first and isn't just saying what voters want to hear just so he can be elected.

"We can say all the things we'd want to do but to really get things done you have to be in the trenches working with people and that's what I love doing the most," he said.

Summit County Council District 8

Former Green City Council member Matt Shaughnessy and former Lakemore Mayor Rick Justice will face off for the Democratic nomination. Attorney Joseph Kacyon is the only Republican candidate to succeed DeVitis.

Shaughnessy, an attorney and retired firefighter, said his experience in Green prepared him for service on Summit County Council.

"I earned a reputation as a fiscal watchdog, vigilantly protecting our city's resources and ensuring taxpayer money was spent wisely," Shaughnessy said. "I pledge to bring this blend of service, fiscal responsibility and empathic leadership to the Summit County Council, focusing on not raising taxes and reducing the tax burden on our most vulnerable citizens."

Shaughnessy said his top priorities he hopes to address in office revolves around safety and fiscal responsibility, as well as community engagement and supporting senior community members.

"My goal is to find innovative ways to lower the tax burden on those with fixed incomes, making our community more affordable for seniors and vulnerable populations," he said. "By focusing on these priorities, I aim to create a more inclusive, economically sustainable and responsive government that serves the needs of all its residents."

Justice, a University of Akron graduate, served as the village of Lakemore's mayor for eight years.

On his campaign website, he touts more than a decade of experience in public office as well as his longtime community and business roles.

He lists major infrastructure improvements and guiding Lakemore out of fiscal emergency among his top accomplishments.

Prior to becoming mayor, he served for two years on Lakemore Village Council, including one year as its president. He also has served on the Lakemore Planning Commission.

In the community, he has been active as youth football, baseball and basketball coach.

Efforts to reach Justice for this story were unsuccessful.

Status of other Summit County district races

All eight Summit County district seats are on the ballot this year (the council also includes three at-large seats that will be up for election next in 2026). Only the incumbent has filed to run in two of these districts — Democrats John Schmidt in District 2 and Jeff Wilhite in District 4 — ensuring November reelection unless an independent candidate enters the race,

At least two other districts will see contested races in November. In District 1, Democratic incumbent Rita Darrow will face Republican Yulia Gray. In District 6, Republican Rubino will face Democratic incumbent Christine Wiedie Higham.

In District 7, Republican incumbent Bethany McKenney is the sole certified candidate on the primary ballot. If registered write-in candidate Ryan Shank, a Democrat, receives at least 50 votes on March 19, he will be certified to face McKenney in the November election.

