Summer's here! Remember any of the Coachella Valley's hottest days ever? Here's a list

It may still — technically — be spring, but the milder temperatures that are typically associated with that season are long gone here in the Coachella Valley.

The National Weather Service reported on Saturday that the temperature had reached 111 degrees at Palm Springs' airport just before 1 p.m., with the likelihood of climbing further. However, there was still some distance to match the 115-degree high that was recorded Friday, marking the hottest temperature in the city so far in 2024.

The sight of such temperatures combined with the dawning realization that the hottest portions of the year are still very likely ahead left us wondering what are the hottest days in Coachella Valley history. With the help of the National Weather Service in San Diego, they provided the following list of the days when the hottest temperatures were recorded across the valley at three reporting sites.

Turns out that while it's been plenty hot in the desert this week, this recent hot spell isn't even close to ranking among history's hottest. As expected, most of the hottest days in recorded desert history have come in July or August (although June does sneak onto the list a few times, including one particularly scorching day in June 2021 that ranks as the hottest Palm Springs has ever seen).

Meteorologist Brandt Maxwell also ran the numbers and found that the temperature has now broken 110 degrees on four days in 2024 so far. Maxwell said that has typically happened on three days by this point, according to data going back 25 years, a data point suggesting that the number of extremely hot days experienced so far this spring, err do we mean summer, isn't unusual.

Carlos Gallardo, 8, of North Shore cools off while playing with his brothers in the water fountains at La Quinta Park in La Quinta, Calif., Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Gallardo family made the trip from their home in North Shore to cool off with their three boys.

The bad news? Those four days are just a fraction of the approximately 33 days above 110 degrees a year averaged at Palm Springs International Airport over that range. He also noted that some years are much worse than that. Remember that hot summer of 2020? It turns out that was a unique year in more ways than one as the temperature surpassed 110 degrees on a whopping 66 days, with six of those days having come by this point in June.

Given those numbers, it probably shouldn't be too surprising that the year 2020 also features prominently on the lists of the hottest days in Coachella Valley history.

Do you remember any of these days?

Palm Springs

Data goes back to: March 1, 1922

Measuring site: Maxwell said most of the data going back to at least through the start of the 1990s can confidently be said to be from Palm Springs International Airport. He explained that data from prior to that was likely taken from various sites that have been deemed to be climatologically-similar enough to have temperatures representative of those seen in Palm Springs.

123 degrees

June 17, 2021

July 29, 1995

July 28, 1995

Aug. 1, 1993

122 degrees

Aug. 4, 2021

Sept. 5, 2020

July 31, 2020

July 7, 2017

June 25, 2017

June 24, 2017

June 20, 2017

June 20, 2016

June 29, 2013

Aug. 24, 1985

July 31, 1957

Indio

Data goes back to: March 1, 1984

Measuring site: The data is from the Indio fire station located at the intersection of Jackson Street and Dr. Carreon Boulevard.

123 degrees

June 26, 1970

122 degrees

July 15, 2006

Sept. 2, 1950

July 30, 1943

July 11, 1934

121 degrees

June 20, 2017

June 20, 2016

June 29, 2013

July 28, 1995

July 5, 1989

Aug. 11, 1933

June 24, 1929

May 30, 1910

Thermal

Data goes back to: May 13, 1950

Recording location: Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.

126 degrees

July 28, 1995

123 degrees

June 20, 2017

July 27, 1998

Sept. 1, 1950

122 degrees

Aug. 4, 2021

Sept. 5, 2020

July 24, 2018

July 23, 2018

June 29, 2013

June 26, 1990

July 4, 1989

June 25, 1970

June 30, 1950

121 degrees

July 7, 2017

June 20, 2016

July 17, 2005

Aug. 5, 1997

Sept. 2, 1982

June 27, 1973

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs area's hottest days in weather history; here's a list