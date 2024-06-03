Summer's in the air, and so are fireworks. What's allowed in Akron-area communities?

With summertime celebrations already in full swing in Northeast Ohio, some residents may be looking forward to setting off fireworks from the comfort of their own property. However, those wishing to host fireworks should double-check the state and local regulations beforehand.

Starting in July 2022, the state relaxed its regulations on setting off fireworks on private property, allowing residents to ignite fireworks on certain holidays at certain times, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. But municipalities have the option to ban private displays or set tougher restrictions than the state's rules.

When can fireworks be discharged?

Under state law, Ohio residents can usually discharge fireworks from 4 until 11 p.m., unless otherwise noted, on the following dates:

New Year’s Day (midnight-1 a.m.; 4.-11 p.m.).

Chinese New Year.

Cinco de Mayo.

Memorial Day weekend, last Monday in May and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day.

Juneteenth (June 19).

July 3, 4, and 5, and the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4.

Labor Day weekend, the first Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday.

Diwali.

New Year’s Eve (4-11:59 p.m.).

What fireworks can residents discharge?

In Ohio, people can only discharge 1.4G consumer-grade fireworks that were purchased in the state from a licensed fireworks sales location. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, 1.4G, formerly known as Class C fireworks, have 50 mg of explosives in them, about the size of half an aspirin tablet.

Consumers are not allowed to purchase or discharge 1.3G display-grade fireworks, or display fireworks, which are used by professional technicians for community displays, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. Cherry bombs, M-80s, M-100s, and silver salutes also are illegal explosives.

Licensed fireworks retailers must provide buyers with safety glasses for free or at a nominal charge and a safety pamphlet.

In addition, fireworks with alcohol or controlled substances don't mix: Those setting off fireworks while under the influence could be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. Fireworks should also be kept out of the hands of those younger than 18.

Can municipalities prohibit fireworks?

Yes; any political subdivision can set additional restrictions on the dates and times that fireworks can be discharged, or they can opt out of allowing (i.e., ban altogether) the discharge of consumer fireworks within their jurisdiction.

Several local communities allow residents to light fireworks on the dates specified by the state, including:

Bath.

Boston Heights.

Boston Township.

Copley.

Coventry.

Green.

Hudson.

Macedonia.

New Franklin.

Northfield Center.

Northfield Village.

Norton (with a midnight cutoff for setting off fireworks).

Reminderville.

Richfield Township.

Sagamore Hills.

Springfield Township.

Twinsburg Township.

While Stow earlier had adopted a policy in line with the new state guidelines, its City Council is considering legislation that would restrict personal fireworks to July 4, and the three days before and after the holiday.

Several local communities have decided to maintain a ban on igniting fireworks without a permit. They include:

Akron.

Barberton.

Clinton.

Cuyahoga Falls.

Mogadore.

Munroe Falls.

Richfield Village.

Silver Lake.

Tallmadge.

Twinsburg.

Wadsworth.

