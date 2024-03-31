Summerlin residents fall victim to mail thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summerlin resident, John Menter has fallen victim to mail theft and showed 8 News Now just how these thieves operate.

Mentar shared a video of what he believes to be the getaway car the thieves used to enter his gated community with the most recent incident occurring this past Wednesday.

“We’ve had two mailbox break-ins this month,” Menter shared. “All of this following the assault on the postal carrier who had her keys taken down the street from us.”

Menter said he believes he knows what they are looking for.

“They want to get credit card applications for identity theft and this is the time of year when people are filing returns and getting their refund checks in the mail,” Menter said.

Fellow neighbor, Jennifer told 8 News Now it’s frustrating as she has had her mail stolen four times.

“We are definitely concerned about the safety of our postal workers and the safety of our neighbors,” Jennifer shared.

Jennifer said that she worries these crimes will escalate.

“If they are willing to commit a federal crime on our mailboxes, then what’s stopping them from entering our property,” she said.

A reminder that you can report mail theft, tampering, or vandalism to your mailbox to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

