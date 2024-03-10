Summerfield High School's top 2024 graduates
PETERSBURG — Summerfield Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Summerfield High School.
Name: Raquel Arquette
Parents: Eric and Angela Arquette of Petersburg
Activities and honors: Hugh O' Brian Youth Leadership Award; superior (I) rating at Solo and Ensemble; Academic Excellence Award; National Honor Society; Student Council
Future plans: Study biology and follow the pre-medicine pathway at the University of Michigan
Name: Ruby Baugher
Parents: Jason and Meridith Baugher of Petersburg
Activities and honors: President of National Honor Society; Daughters of the American Revolution Award; Michigan Education Association All-Star Award; homecoming queen; leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Future plans: Study early childhood development at Adrian College
Name: Annabel Doughty
Parents: Michael and Jennifer Doughty of PetersburgActivities and honors: National Honor Society; best of show award for artwork at the Monroe County Fair; Academic Excellence Award
Future plans: Undecided
Name: Marissa Eastman
Parents: Mike and Amy Eastman of Petersburg
Activities and honors: Varsity volleyball; National Honor Society treasurer; Student Council treasurer; ALA Girls State recipient; Michigan Education Association All Star-Award
Future plans: Study forensic science and chemistry at Bowling Green State University
Name: Grace A. LaRocca
Parents: Joel LaRocca and Kristy Szafarek, both of Deerfield
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; founding member of the robotics team; theater participant; Academic Excellence Award; Girls Who Code
Future plans: Study digital arts and animation at Bowling Green State University
Name: Kaydence Preston
Parents: David and Jessica Preston of Dundee
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Academic Excellence Award; National Rural and Small Town awardee; theater stage manager; Student Council
Future plans: Study environmental science at the University of Michigan
Name: Faith Secor
Parents: Tracy and Keri Secor of Petersburg
Activities and honors: Volleyball; softball; track; National Honor Society secretary; Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader
Future plans: Study biology at Central Michigan University
Name: Zachary Stambaugh
Parents: Corey and Shannon Stambaugh of Petersburg
Activities and honors: National Honor Society public relations officer; basketball; theater; EMT cadet
Future plans: Pursue a medical career
Name: Karley Stevens
Parents: Pierre and Amy Stevens of Petersburg
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Student Prevention Leadership Team; Leaders Empowering and Advocating for Peers; honor roll; cheerleading
Future plans: Study biochemistry with pre-medince intentions
Name: Cameron Taylor
Parents: Kevin and Jodi Taylor of Petersburg
Activities and honors: Track; National Honor Society; basketball; class president; golf
Future plans: Study early childhood education at Siena Heights University
