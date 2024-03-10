Summerfield High School's top 2024 graduates

PETERSBURG — Summerfield Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Summerfield High School.

Arquette

Name: Raquel Arquette

Parents: Eric and Angela Arquette of Petersburg

Activities and honors: Hugh O' Brian Youth Leadership Award; superior (I) rating at Solo and Ensemble; Academic Excellence Award; National Honor Society; Student Council

Future plans: Study biology and follow the pre-medicine pathway at the University of Michigan

Baugher

Name: Ruby Baugher

Parents: Jason and Meridith Baugher of Petersburg

Activities and honors: President of National Honor Society; Daughters of the American Revolution Award; Michigan Education Association All-Star Award; homecoming queen; leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Future plans: Study early childhood development at Adrian College

Doughty

Name: Annabel Doughty

Parents: Michael and Jennifer Doughty of PetersburgActivities and honors: National Honor Society; best of show award for artwork at the Monroe County Fair; Academic Excellence Award

Future plans: Undecided

Eastman

Name: Marissa Eastman

Parents: Mike and Amy Eastman of Petersburg

Activities and honors: Varsity volleyball; National Honor Society treasurer; Student Council treasurer; ALA Girls State recipient; Michigan Education Association All Star-Award

Future plans: Study forensic science and chemistry at Bowling Green State University

LaRocca

Name: Grace A. LaRocca

Parents: Joel LaRocca and Kristy Szafarek, both of Deerfield

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; founding member of the robotics team; theater participant; Academic Excellence Award; Girls Who Code

Future plans: Study digital arts and animation at Bowling Green State University

Preston

Name: Kaydence Preston

Parents: David and Jessica Preston of Dundee

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Academic Excellence Award; National Rural and Small Town awardee; theater stage manager; Student Council

Future plans: Study environmental science at the University of Michigan

Secor

Name: Faith Secor

Parents: Tracy and Keri Secor of Petersburg

Activities and honors: Volleyball; softball; track; National Honor Society secretary; Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader

Future plans: Study biology at Central Michigan University

Stambaugh

Name: Zachary Stambaugh

Parents: Corey and Shannon Stambaugh of Petersburg

Activities and honors: National Honor Society public relations officer; basketball; theater; EMT cadet

Future plans: Pursue a medical career

Stevens

Name: Karley Stevens

Parents: Pierre and Amy Stevens of Petersburg

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Student Prevention Leadership Team; Leaders Empowering and Advocating for Peers; honor roll; cheerleading

Future plans: Study biochemistry with pre-medince intentions

Taylor

Name: Cameron Taylor

Parents: Kevin and Jodi Taylor of Petersburg

Activities and honors: Track; National Honor Society; basketball; class president; golf

Future plans: Study early childhood education at Siena Heights University

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Summerfield High School's top 2024 graduates