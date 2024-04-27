Summer weekend, isolated showers, storms next week

High pressure near the Atlantic East Coast will prompt a southerly flow of warm and humid air into the region through early next week.

The weekend will bring a mix of clouds and a fair amount of sunshine, with a small chance for a stray shower or storm across the northwestern part of the state Temperatures will continue to warm, reaching the upper 70s Saturday afternoon and low 80s Sunday and Monday.

A storm coming out of central Plains, where thunderstorms will be focused this weekend and across the Midwest, will reach the Upper Midwest Monday, introducing a greater chance for showers and storms, diminishing with the passage of a cold front that will bring slightly cooler weather Tuesday.

The weather will stay on the warm side later in the week with some sunshine. However, additional scattered showers and storms could develop Thursday through Friday before another weak cold front arrives toward the weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 82 (62)

Monday: Some sun, late-day, storm. High 83 (63)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers p.m. High 75 (62)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 79 (57)

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers, storms p.m. High 80 (62)

Friday: Showers, cooler. High 75 (62)

