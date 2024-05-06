Summer-like weather is on its way to Whatcom County. How hot will it get?

Whatcom County could see the mercury hit 80 and higher for the first time in 2024 as a high-pressure system parks over Northwest Washington for a few days and brings a short heat wave.

Forecast models are showing that lowland temperatures could be at least 10 to 15 degrees above normal by the end of the week for much of the lowlands, the Seattle office of the National Weather Service said online.

“While the precise temperature will likely fluctuate in the coming days, it is worth noting that this is our first significant warm-up of the year, and it is heading into a weekend,” meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz said.

Friday and Saturday are looking like the warmest days of the week, she said. Weather will be slightly cooler near the waterfront in Bellingham, according to the forecast.

Mazurkiewicz warned that lakes and streams remain icy cold from winter and could cause injury or death.

“Many folks will want to be outside and take advantage of the nice weather and want to be around bodies of water. Keep in mind that local waters and rivers are still quite cool, with hypothermia risk possible even with the warm air temperatures. Be sure to adhere to safety practices if you are out in or around the water during this time,” she said.