Summer weather coming to Chicago…

WGN-TV Tom Skilling Weather Center
Wednesday’s climate data: NE wind off Lake Michigan helped deliver the coolest temperatures in two weeks.

Michigan City, IN shivered with a chilly 58-degree high temperature as “full fetch” NE winds delivered the lake cooled air uninterrupted.

Thursday to open with a chill in the air just before sunrise…

Forecast Thursday AM lows:

Warm open to Climatological Summer

Daytime highs to average at least 6 degrees above normal for the Chicago area in the month’s opening 5 days.

Tracking the return of summer-like warmth in coming days

    Forecast THURSDAY highs
    Forecast FRIDAY highs
    Forecast SATURDAY highs
    Forecast SUNDAY highs
    Forecast MONDAY highs

