Summer weather coming to Chicago…
Wednesday’s climate data: NE wind off Lake Michigan helped deliver the coolest temperatures in two weeks.
Michigan City, IN shivered with a chilly 58-degree high temperature as “full fetch” NE winds delivered the lake cooled air uninterrupted.
Thursday to open with a chill in the air just before sunrise…
Forecast Thursday AM lows:
Warm open to Climatological Summer
Daytime highs to average at least 6 degrees above normal for the Chicago area in the month’s opening 5 days.
Tracking the return of summer-like warmth in coming days
