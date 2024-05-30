Summer weather coming to Chicago…

TechCrunch

Struggling EV startup Fisker has laid off hundreds of employees in a bid to stay alive, as it continues to search for funding, a buyout or prepare for bankruptcy. The layoffs were announced during an all-hands meeting held Wednesday morning. Founder and CEO Henrik Fisker told employees that the large investor his company owes money to -- and the chief restructuring officer working on the investor's behalf -- wanted to let more people go, according to employees who attended.