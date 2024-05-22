Summer-like temps in Bucks County, South Jersey on Wednesday, but storms incoming

Summer-like heat will settle in across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, May 22, followed by a spate of turbulent weather for the weekend in Bucks County and South Jersey.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in Bucks County on Wednesday, May 22?

It will feel closer to mid-summer in Bucks County on Wednesday, as temperatures will reach the high 80s under sparkling skies, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Wednesday will be a nice day in Bucks County, relatively speaking," Hoeflich said. "Only thing will be the humidity will be going up as well, in the mid 60s, which is not terrible for this time of year."

What’s the weather in South Jersey on Wednesday, May 22?

Hoeflich said the warm air mass enveloping the Delaware Valley will be just as intense in South Jersey on Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to hover in the mid to upper 80s.

Building cloud cover is expected to move into South Jersey on Wednesday evening, leading to possible late night showers.

Forecasts for Bucks County and South Jersey

Hoeflich said conditions will be fine for the majority of Thursday, but late-day showers are a possibility.

"Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, except for the potential for showers and thunderstorms afternoon," Hoeflich said. "There could be a few storms with damaging winds, but there's still some uncertainty on that."

Hoeflich confirmed that the chances of such a storm on Thursday is low, less than 10%, but the possibility does show up on the weather services models.

Otherwise, Thursday will be partly sunny with highs nearing 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for Bucks County.

Mostly sunny skies return to Bucks County on Friday when it will be a bit cooler, as temperatures will fall back a bit to the low 80s.

Thursday is shaping up hot and just a touch muggy, as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected in South Jersey Thursday afternoon.

Morning rain will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon in South Jersey on Friday, as temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s.

Looking ahead, Hoeflich said the weekend may be turbulent for the Bucks County-South Jersey region.

"The Weekend doesn't look too bad," Hoeflich said. "both days look pretty nice, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

"Sunday will probably be the nicest, as there could be some rain on Saturday."

The National Weather Service says summer-like heat on the way for the Bucks County-South Jersey region on Wednesday, May 22.

