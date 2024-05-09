Summer street maintenance project in full swing

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As the temperatures get into the mid-90s summer street maintenance operations are underway in some parts of San Angelo And that will include some street closures. The city’s “H-a-five” street maintenance project will continue at least through next week.

Streets that are affected will be closed at seven for 24 hours. Vehicles will have to be removed before re-surfacing begins. City officials say residents in affected neighborhoods are being notified by Andale Construction and Andale will have a shuttle service to transport residents from their vehicles home If necessary.

Patrick Frerich, Director of Operations says, “It an alternative to chip seal or seal coat that works on better streets and so while it is a great product ha5 has a short candidacy or small candidacy for what it goes on to it has to be a street that’s in better condition limited cracking stuff like that so we try to focus it on the newer roadways and the ones that haven’t been distressed yet and so that we try to so they don’t get into a horrible condition home-owners with sprinkler systems will need to turn them off on application days because the surface treatment can not be applied to wet roadways.”

For text notifications about roadway surface work, you can text “Preservation” to 7-7-2-2-2 or go to the city of San Angelo website for schedules.

