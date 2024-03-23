Summer of STREAM Camp 2024 plans announced

Mar. 23—RIPLEY COUNTY — Genesis Pathways to Success, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, has announced that A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) is returning this summer to bring the world of learning alive with excitement! Designed for 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students in Southeastern Indiana, this program offers an array of STREAM-related camps during June and July.

From the depths of science to the heights of creativity, A Summer of STREAM strives to ignite passion and fuel curiosity with hands-on learning opportunities for students in Southeastern Indiana.

This year, 28 camps and activities will be available through A Summer of STREAM. From Photography in Nature Camp, where students view nature through a camera lens; DIY Woodworking Camp, where young carpenters craft their own masterpieces; and The Science Behind Cooking Camp, where budding chefs explore the fascinating chemistry of culinary arts, A Summer of STREAM has a camp for every student. A full list of our camp offerings and descriptions can be found online at www.genesisp2s.org/asummerofstream.

"We are thrilled to be offering more camps and activities than ever before this summer. With each camp and activity carefully crafted to inspire curiosity and foster essential skills, I am confident that this summer will be an amazing adventure for students. A Summer of STREAM provides an opportunity for students to develop vital soft skills such as adaptability, collaboration, critical thinking, and leadership," Genesis: Pathways to Success Director Clarice Patterson said. "None of this would be possible without our dedicated team of educators, volunteers, and sponsors whose commitment brings magic to every moment in our camps."

Registration for A Summer of STREAM opens at noon Monday, April 1, online at www.genesisp2s.org/asummerofstream. A limited number of spaces are available for each camp, and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is open to all students in Southeastern Indiana.

Payment for camp is due at the time of registration and is being accepted online, over the phone, or via check. A limited number of camperships are also available per camp. A campership is available to assist parents/guardians who cannot afford to pay for the cost of a camp. A campership can be requested during the registration process.

Organizations who have helped make A Summer of STREAM possible include Baxter International Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, First Financial Foundation, Indiana Department of Education, Ripley County Community Foundation, Tri Kappa (Delta Rho Kappa Kappa Kappa Chapter), Tyson Foundation and Versailles Lions Club.

To learn more about this year's summer camps or if you have any questions, contact Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.

About Genesis

Genesis: Pathways to Success is an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation that serves as a perpetual resource to support, expand, and enhance educational and economic opportunities for local communities. Genesis expands and enhances educational and economic opportunities that result in thriving communities.

Furthermore, Genesis is focused on developing critical workforce skills for students in Ripley County through innovative and creative STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) activities that encourage students to apply curious minds and critical-thinking skills to real-world opportunities.

For additional information, visit www.genesisp2s.org.

