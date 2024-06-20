Summer solstice sweet treat is a strawberry moon. When to see it in Florida

Happy first day of summer!

Despite the sweltering heat Florida has been experiencing over the last few weeks, today marks the summer solstice and the official start of new season.

The summer solstice for the Northern Hemisphere will occur at 4:51 p.m. EDT. It is the longest day of the year and to celebrate, the universe has gifted an extra special light show in the night sky.

Here's what to know about the solstice and the upcoming full moon.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice is when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, marking the longest day of the year according to Space.com. It also marks the official start of astronomical summer.

To get more technical, NASA explains the solstice has to do with the tilt of the Earth's axis and an imaginary line circling the globe called the Tropic of Cancer, which marks the most northerly latitude where the sun can be directly overhead.

Following the solstice, the days will begin to gradually get shorter until the winter solstice in December, the shortest day of the year.

When is the full strawberry moon in June 2024 for Florida?

June's strawberry moon signaled the start of strawberry harvesting season.

The Strawberry Moon will shine at peak illumination at 9:08 p.m. ET on Friday, June 21 in Florida. The moon's phases in June are:

🌑 New Moon : June 6.

🌓 First Quarter : June 14.

🌕 Full Moon : June 21.

🌗 Last Quarter: June 28.

Why is it called the strawberry moon?

Full moon names come from many places, including Native American, Colonial American, and European sources.

June's strawberry moon was given its name from the seasonal plant growth typically seen during the month, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Many "June-bearing" strawberries were ready to be harvested around this time in the northeastern United States.

The name was used by the Native American Algonquian tribes that lived in the northeastern United States as well as the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples.

Other names for the strawberry moon include:

Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe)

Green Corn Moon (Cherokee)

Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki)

Birth Moon (Tlingit)

Egg Laying Moon (Cree)

Hatching Moon (Cree)

Why is this year's strawberry moon extra special?

The Old Farmer's Almanac pointed out this full moon will be the lowest moon seen in several years, making it appear larger. This is referred to as "Moon Illusion."

How many full moons are there in 2024?

Here's a list of the 12 full moon names for 2024, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac:

January - Wolf moon

February - Snow moon

March - Worm moon

April - Pink moon

May - Flower moon

June - Strawberry moon

July - Buck moon

August - Sturgeon Moon

September - Corn Moon

October - Hunter Moon

November - Beaver Moon

December - Cold Moon

When is the next full moon?

After the strawberry moon comes the buck moon, which will occur on July 21.

According to the Farmers Almanac, the full moon in July is called the buck moon because the antlers of male deer, or bucks, are in full-growth mode at this time. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by.

What about supermoons? When are the supermoons in 2024?

Here are the four supermoons of 2024, according to EarthSky.org:

Monday, Aug. 19.

Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Thursday, Oct. 17.

Friday, Nov. 15.

What is the difference between a full moon and a supermoon?

While full moons happen once every lunar cycle, which is once every 29.5 days, supermoons only usually happen between three and four times a year.

The other major difference is the size since supermoons are closer to the Earth. Though a supermoon is technically bigger and brighter than a full Moon, it only appears about 7% larger.

Contributing: John Tufts, Indianapolis Star

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Summer solstice 2024: When is it? When is June's Strawberry Moon?