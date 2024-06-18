Summer solstice isn’t always June 21

Friday is the first day of summer … though the oppressive heat blanket over the Northeast the past few days suggests the season arrived a little early.

And in extremely rare instances, the summer solstice arrives a day late.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the point when the sun is at its farthest distance from Earth. In the northern hemisphere, that results in the most sunlight and the shortest night.

Is summer solstice on June 22?

It most frequently occurs on June 21, the day we consider to be the first day of summer.

But because the Earth’s rotation doesn’t perfectly align with our 24-hour calendar — this was a Leap Year, after all — the solstice changes by about six hours every year. Adding a day to February every four years is usually enough to keep the solstice lined up with our calendar. (Technically, the summer solstice is just before 5 p.m. on June 20 this year.)

But, sometimes we just can’t bend time to fit our schedule.

Like in 1975, when summer solstice came just after midnight on June 22. If you missed that one, you’ll need to wait another 278 years for the next one.

The summer solstice will be on June 22 again in the year 2302, according to TimeAndDate.com

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Summer solstice is (almost) always June 21