Summer solstice 2024: What makes this year's solstice unique?

The summer solstice will arrive in Rochester at 4:50 p.m. today, Thursday, June 20. In addition to being the longest day of the year, it’s 6 hours and 24 minutes longer than the shortest day, which is the winter solstice in December.

All told, there will be 15 hours and 26 minutes between sunrise and sunset on June 20 this year. The summer solstice is also considered the start of summer on the astronomical calendar. Meteorological summer begins on June 1 and runs through the end of August; astronomical summer is June 20 through Sept. 22.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year. During the summer solstice, the Sun is at its highest point in the sky and the Earth's tilt toward the star is at its maximum, according to the National Weather Service. As the days go by, the amount of sunlight will decrease. This culminates with the winter solstice or the shortest day of the year. On the winter solstice, the Earth's tilt is its farthest from the Sun.

What makes summer solstice 2024 unique?

This is the earliest summer solstice in more than two centuries. Specifically, it's the earliest solstice since June 20, 1796, when George Washington was president and there were only 16 states in the Union. The early solstice is due to the complex dance between Earth's yearly orbit around the sun and its daily rotation, along with how we mark the solstice on our calendars. Quirks in the Gregorian calendar mean the solstice will make another jump earlier every leap year until the year 2100.

Who celebrates the solstice?

Many people around the world celebrate the summer solstice with music and festivities. In England, hundreds of people travel to the ancient site Stonehenge for the first day of summer. Solstice observations there have been going on annually for thousands of years.

The Stonehenge rock formation perfectly aligns with the sun's movement on both the summer and winter solstices. Although its origins and reasons for its creation are not understood, Stonehenge has become one of the most popular places to observe the solstice. The Mayans and Aztecs also used the summer and winter solstices as markers to build structures that precisely line up with shadows created by the sun, according to Scientific American. Keep in mind that Thursday is also the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, meaning winter is coming for the roughly 12% of the world's population who live there.

Rochester NY weather forecast

Highs are expected in the 90s through Thursday before dipping to the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday and rising again to the upper 80s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Monday's high is currently expected to hover around 80 degrees. The normal high in Rochester in mid-June is in the upper 70s.

Things to do in Rochester NY for the summer solstice

Looking for a way to celebrate the start of summer? There are several events in the Rochester area centered around the longest day of the year. The Rochester Museum and Science Center will hold two sessions of Solstice Yoga Under the Stars at the Strasenburgh Planetarium on June 21. The sessions are at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting RMSC’s Field Trip Fund program. While you need to bring your own mat, participants of all abilities are welcome.

A-List Adventures will hold a Summer Solstice Strawberry Moon Paddle and Float Fest at Canadice Lake in Springwater on June 21 at 6 p.m. Paddlers will be able to travel to a lakeside spot for strawberries from Gro-Moore Farms, strawberry treats and food and drink from local providers like Three Heads Brewing, Red Jacket Orchards and A-List Eats.

Strawberry full moon arrives Friday, June 21, 2024

This year, June’s full moon falls on June 21, the day after the summer solstice. The full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, arrives at 9:10 p.m., though moonrise in Rochester is expected at 9:15 p.m.

What are the dates for the four seasons in 2024?

First day of spring: March 19, 2024

First day of summer: June 20, 2024

First day of fall: Sept. 22, 2024

First day of winter: Dec. 21, 2024

Contributing: Democrat and Chronicle reporter Steve Howe and USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Summer solstice 2024: What makes this year's solstice unique?