Summer’s sizzling heat, humidity settles in Kansas City area. Will rains bring relief?

Hot and sticky conditions are expected this week in the Kansas City area, and the above-average temperatures are expected through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Warm and humid conditions expected the next several days with highs in the mid 90s each day with heat indices approaching 100,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Overnight lows may remain above 75 in the KC Metro.”

Typically, Kansas City sees temperatures climb to the mid-80s during the day and dip into the night this time of year. The warm overnight temperatures are a concern as the body recovers from the daytime heat. Temperatures at 80 degrees or warmer do not allow people to rejuvenate.

The weather service said that warm overnight temperatures have raised minor concerns for vulnerable populations, especially across the Kansas City metro.

A large area of high pressure over the eastern United States is causing the extreme heat, the weather service said. Southerly winds are pumping warm, humid air into the region from the Gulf of Mexico.

Temperatures on Monday will reach the low to mid-90s across the Kansas City forecast area, with heat index values between 97 and 100 degrees, according to the weather service. Afternoon winds may gust between 25 and 35 mph.

Some may see rain

Very similar weather is expected on Tuesday. However, nighttime showers and thunderstorms are possible. Northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas have the greatest chances of storms.

“Rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible for some during the day Wednesday, but unfortunately it will provide little in the way of relief from the warm temperatures,” the weather service said.

The second half of the week looks to be mainly dry for most of the Kansas City area, although the forecast for rain chances is uncertain.

Temperatures will return to a warming trend for the end of the week and into the weekend, the weather service said. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s daily, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

Rain may return over the weekend, the weather service said.