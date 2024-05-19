Summer-like! See how warm temperatures get
(WJW) – Sunday afternoon is summer-like with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s with a little humidity thrown in there as well. An almost perfect ending to the weekend.
Pollen levels remain high so if you suffer from allergies, you may want to keep the allergy medicine close.
Warming up in a big way to kick off the workweek. Temperatures range around 15° above average. That puts us in the mid-80s. A taste of summer!
The next chance for rain and storms is late afternoon/evening on Wednesday. Showers could linger into Thursday morning as the system exits.
Here is a look at future radar:
Slightly “cooler” temperatures briefly follow this system as we wrap up the week.
Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:
