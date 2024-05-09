Summer school enrollment deadlines approaching

May 8—With the traditional school year wrapping up, enrollment is on for summer classes through the St. Joseph School District.

The summer program, Catapult Missouri Summer Journey, is free but to secure transportation for the first day parents must register students by Friday, May 10. Classes run from Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, June 21, and provide kindergarten through eighth-grade students with a curriculum that reduces summer learning loss.

Classes will run from 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and include reading, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies along with fun courses. There will be no school on June 19 in honor of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

Breakfast and lunch along with transportation are provided. Students with perfect attendance will receive a $100 gift card.

Summer Journey is open to all St. Joseph School District students along with incoming kindergarteners. Parents can enroll online on the district's website at www.sjsd.k12.mo.us.

High school students can enroll in extended learning and credit recovery courses virtually during the summer. Students can contact their home school counselor for more information. The last day to enroll for the high school program is Thursday, May 30.