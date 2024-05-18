Summer pattern takes shape across Acadiana through next week

After a wet pattern the past few weeks, we’ll finally get the chance to dry out through the next five to seven days. The pattern upcoming looks more like a summer pattern with sunshine each afternoon, temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s each day, and the main jet stream well to the north of the area.

For tonight, mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s by morning. Temperatures rebound tomorrow afternoon, rising into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

South winds return on Monday, bringing humidity back into the area. With highs in the lower 90s, heat index values could begin to approach the upper 90s across the region.

The jet stream does get active by the end of the week, but it appears most of the action will be to the north of us. I’ll introduce isolated (20%) rain chances for both Thursday and Friday, with rain chances higher across central parts of the state.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.