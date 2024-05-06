Summer outlook: Illinois could be in for cool, rainy summer

The Old Farmers’ Almanac has released its summer weather outlook, and unfortunately for Illinois it looks like it will be a cool and rainy summer.

The prediction for nearly all of Illinois, including Springfield, Peoria, Rockford and Chicago, appears to be on the cooler and wetter side of things. There are western parts of Illinois that could be hotter and drier, according to the prediction.

The cool and wet prediction for most of Illinois also covers most of Indiana as well.

The forecast prediction for Illinois appears to be an outlier for surrounding Midwest states.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a cool, wet summer for much of Illinois.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts states like Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Minnesota to have a hot and dry summer.

While all of Wisconsin is predicted to be hot, the southeastern part of the state like in Milwaukee are anticipated to see soggy weather while the northwest part of the state is expected to be drier this year.

Summer temperatures might be a little hotter than normal for much of the country in fact, for stretching from New England through the deep south and along the west coast.

Along with the summer weather predictions were the hurricane season predictions. They predict that hurricanes might hit the deep south during July and early September while the Southeast and Florida might get hit in August.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has stated that the accuracy of their predictions is about 80% to 85%. Scientific analysis however has shown a rate of about 50% accuracy.

Be sure you don't confuse the Old Farmer's Almanac's forecast predictions with the Farmer's Almanac, the latter of which predicts a muggy, stormy summer for Illinois.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Cool, wet summer predicted for Illinois this summer