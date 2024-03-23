Summer marketing ideas for Cape Cod from state experts. What to know, how to sign up.

Cape business owners will get pointers on preparing summer marketing ideas at a forum on March 27 featuring Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and the top exec of the state's travel and tourism office.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Paul Niedzwiecki calls the forum an opportunity for business owners to best position themselves for success this summer. The Cape is a major player.

“Seventy cents of every dollar on the Cape comes from travel and tourism in some way, shape or form,” he said.

The Cape’s regional tourism economy — second only to Boston — employs 12,000 people and generates more than $180 million per year in state and local tax receipts, according to Niedzwiecki.

He will be one of the speakers at the forum, talking about the Chamber's new brand which will be a big part of its marketing and promotion strategy. A new logo, slogan (Cape Cod. Truly Yours) and color scheme were unveiled at a Chamber event Feb. 28 at the Pelham House Resort.

With the new logo front and center, Cape Cod Chamber of Commence Chief Executive Officer Paul Niedzwiecki talks about the new branding initiative. Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new colors and slogan during a Feb. 28 at Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port.

“We will reinforce how we will do that, what our marketing strategy is going to be,” Niedzwiecki said on Thursday. He’ll also talk about the state of the Cape economy as it relates to seasonal activity.

The Chamber has been working with Zartico, a company that compiles data about visitors and visitation patterns by season, geography and type for marketing purposes, among others.

Zartico has information that shows what happens to Cape Cod throughout the seasons, how many visitors and residents there are at different times and what specific spring and fall events show, Niedzwiecki said.

Lt. Gov. Driscoll, former 14-year mayor of Salem, will lead off the program talking about the state’s promotion of tourism and travel.

Kate Fox, the executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, will talk about her agency and the initiatives going on there.

The forum will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton in Hyannis. To register go to https://capecodma.simpleviewcrm.com/webapi/rsvp/v2/?action=details&noredirect=1&eventId=1486

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting the Cape’s residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com .

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Travel, tourism forum promises boost to Cape businesses. What to know.