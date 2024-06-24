Summer kickoff event for the community hosted by church volunteers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of church volunteers kicked off summer with some family fun.

The Topeka North Outreach (TNO) hosted its Summer Kickoff Event at the Garfield Community Center in North Topeka. People got to enjoy a variety of indoor and outdoor games, free food, music and crafts.

TNO President, Laura Smith, told 27 why it was important to them to host this event today.

“We want to get to know the community,” Smith said. “We want them to get to know us and all of the different ministries that we have.”

TNO is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers from 20 different churches in the area. They cater to a lot of different ministries in the area including “Operation Backpack.”

