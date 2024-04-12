Summer internships are available for Alamogordo juniors, seniors. Here's how to apply

Alamogordo juniors and seniors can now apply for myriad internship opportunities to begin this summer, an opportunity funded by the Innovation Zone Grant.

The program works with local businesses and organizations to place students in a work-learning environment and provide those business with a solution to bridge the employee hiring gap.

Here's what to know about the positions.

Who can apply?

Alamogordo students in their junior or senior year are eligible to apply. The District said it would prioritize the application of seniors.

Each internship has different requirements. For example, students that took an agricultural science course are eligible for an internship in that industry. To be placed in an internship at a local bank students must have taken the introductory business class at Alamogordo High School.

How do I apply for a summer internship?

Students can apply now for the positions which are limited to summer 2024.

CTE Coordinator Anna Alday said a professional hiring process will be used to place students with employers.

"Students will go through an application process, provide letters of recommendation, and get hired by the school district before being placed into an internship opportunity. We understand student safety is a top concern, so we've implemented stringent safety measures," Alday said.

"To ensure student safety, APS is doing a soft launch with a small group of local organizations that offer 100% background checks as part of their hiring process."

Applications are available at the school's website, www.alamogordo.com. The internships begin May 27 and close June 21; the internship with local police begins July 1 and ends July 19.

Do the internships offer pay?

Students will be paid $15 per hour; the New Mexico State Department of Workforce Solutions notes the 2024 minimum wage rate is $12 an hour for the state.

Depending on the internship, students will work 20 hours a week, totaling 100 hours by the end of the internship. Some internships offer 80 internship hours.

What positions are being offered?

There are six areas for internships listed on the school's website: police interns, summer banking interns, painting and trade skills interns, building beautification interns, APS maintenance interns and a CTE and agriculture interns.

"We are also partnering with the city and the police department for a very unique police academy opportunity that will offer up to 20 additional paid internships," Alday said.

Open internships to apply for

Alamogordo Public Schools maintenance intern

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday

"In this internship, you will have the opportunity to learn practical skills in facilities maintenance, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and locksmithing," according to the application.

Students will be required to wear attire such as closed-toe shoes, "preferably steel-toe boots," and old clothing, "that can be ruined." APS will provide the interns with Personal Protective Equipment. The intern will learn how to repair equipment and maintain groundwork while working with maintenance workers from APS.

Building Beautification Intern

8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

"This internship is perfect for students who want to gain practical skills and develop their work ethic. Whether you plan to pursue a career in this field or not, the skills you learn in this internship will apply to any future career you choose," according to the application.

The intern will "perform custodial duties" and "move, assemble, and disassemble furniture as needed."

Painting and Trade Skills Intern

8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Students will learn practical facility maintenance skills such as painting, sanding and "other building maintenance operations."

Agriculture and CTE Intern

8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Students will learn how to manage the agricultural needs of the CTE department. These "needs" include managing the greenhouse and garden, maintaining equipment and supplies, the intern will also help with daily CTE office tasks. A student who has completed the Agricultural course is preferred according to the internship.

Banking Intern

8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Students will work in accounting, customer service and online business operations. Students who have complete the "business introductory" course are preferred but not required. Students will follow a bank employee while learning the tasks of their job.

Police Intern

8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

"The Police Intern will work under direct supervision and will be responsible for attending three weeks of scenario-based training. The training will cover various topics related to criminal investigations, collecting evidence, apprehending offenders, rendering emergency first-aid, responding to critical incidents, and de-escalation techniques. The Police Intern will work closely with experienced police officers and will have the opportunity to gain practical experience in law enforcement," according to the application.

The intern will only be allowed one "excused" absence for the entire internship since it is shorter than the rest.

The Alamogordo Daily News contacted Chief of Police David Kunihiro on more details about the internship but have not received a response.

For more information on these internships parents and students can visit the Alamogordo Public Schools hiring website.

