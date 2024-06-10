Summer temperatures are coming in hot, KC. When it will feel like it’s 100 degrees

Summer-like heat and humidity will appear this week for the first time this season in Kansas City as heat index values are expected to climb above 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The week, however, will get off to a pleasant start as temperatures are expected to climb to around 80 degrees under sunny skies. Typically, Kansas City sees temperatures of 83 degrees this time of year.

The warm-up begins on Tuesday, as temperatures are forecast to rise into the mid-80s. As moisture moves into the area, humidity will also start increasing.

A weak cold front is expected to move toward northern Missouri, which could lead to a few isolated showers over northwest Missouri. Dry conditions should prevail elsewhere, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Humidity builds, temperatures rise

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s for most Kansas City forecast area locations. This would be Kansas City’s first 90-degree day of the year.

According to climate data, Kansas City’s first 90-degree day of the year typically arrives around May 27. Last week, the temperature got close when it rose to 89 degrees on Friday.

The weather will also become more humid as dew points are expected to reach the low to mid-60s.

Generally, the weather feels dry and comfortable when dew points are 55 degrees or less during summer. Between 55 and 65, the weather feels “sticky” and muggy. Above 65, the moisture in the air makes it feel oppressive, according to the weather service.

The metro won’t see much relief from the heat as temperatures will remain in the mid-70s overnight.

The hottest day looks to be Thursday as temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s, with some locations in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri seeing the upper 90s.

It will be steamy, too, making it feel even hotter. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will be between 100 and 105 degrees in some locations. Dew points are expected to be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Severe weather returns to Kansas City

A few strong to severe storms are possible along an approaching cold front Thursday afternoon and evening, especially over northern Missouri. There is a slight chance of rain in Kansas City in the evening.

The hot and well-above-normal temperatures should continue into the weekend. The weather service said temperatures will be in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday and the mid-90s on Sunday.

There will also be slight chances for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. The extended outlook indicates that temperatures will be above average with precipitation expected to be near normal for mid-June.