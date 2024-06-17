Summer fun in Brunswick and commercial development to come

Hello and welcome to the Brunswick Today newsletter brought to you by me, StarNews reporter Jamey Cross.

Thousands of people came out to the Fourth of July Festival Parade in Southport in 2023. Visitors and locals lined Moore and Howe Streets to enjoy the parade that featured local bands, first responders, dignitaries and clowns.

Living at the beach, I've found it a little difficult to separate the seasons. As a kid, we typically made just one trip to the beach a year. The trip cemented summer vacation, not to be confused with any other season.

Now, I go to the beach pretty much every weekend through the year, if not more often. Our beach trips used to mark summer for me, now the mark of summer comes as the parking lots begin to fill, and it becomes more difficult by the day to find a spot at local beaches. Let there be no question, summer has certainly arrived in the Cape Fear region.

I've always felt time moves slower in the summer. But, before we know it, it will be the Fourth of July. Start planning for the holiday now: Here's a complete list of the events for the North Carolina 4th of July Festival in Southport, some set for later this month.

Thanks for starting your week with us. Here's the latest in Brunswick County news.

Here we grow again

Leland's commercial center along U.S. 17 is continuing to grow. Here's the latest on the ongoing construction at Leland Town Center and what's to come.

In other Leland news, pending legislation would allow residents to vote to amend the town's charter to allow for the recall of elected officials. Here's where the legislation stands and what sparked it.

Brunswick County is set to receive millions of dollars in opioid settlement dollars to fight the effects of the epidemic locally. Leaders recently discussed where some of the monies could go first. Here's what to know.

Following the rezoning of more than 100 acres of land, Brunswick County could see more mixed-use and commercial development. Here's the story.

