Summer construction projects in Carmel begin next week. See where roads will be closed

Construction of a new roundabout and a few other roadway projects will slow traffic in Carmel this summer.

Several of the projects are expected to get started before the end of May, which means some roads will close next week.

New roundabout construction begins May 28

The city is building a new roundabout at the intersection of Hazel Dell Parkway and East 106th Street.

Traffic traveling north and south on Hazel Dell Parkway will be maintained throughout the construction, but access to East 106th Street will be limited.

Work for the project is set to begin on or after May 28. The roundabout will be completed in the fall, according to a news release from the city.

Reconstruction of Cherry Tree Road bridge begins May 28

The Carmel portion of Cherry Tree Road just south of 146th Street will close completely between the end of May and end of September, according to the city’s news release.

The Cherry Tree Road bridge over the Emily Vestal Ditch will be reconstructed by the Hamilton County Highway Department, with work beginning on or after May 28.

A new sidewalk will be added to Cherry Tree Road between Streamside Drive and Klingensmith Boulevard during the project.

Haverstick Road set to close for about five days

Haverstick Road, just south of its intersection with Rolling Springs Drive, will be closed for about five days as crews rebuild a culvert.

The closure will begin on or after May 28.

Bridge resurfacing projects over U.S. 31

The Indiana Department of Transportation will conduct bridge resurfacing over U.S. 31 in the following locations:

West 111th Street, from Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Parkway. Work will begin on or after May 31 and be completed June 3.

West Carmel Drive, from Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Parkway. Work will begin on or after June 21 and be completed July 8. Work will take place during the weekends only, from Fridays at 9 p.m. to Mondays at 6 a.m.

West Main Street, from Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Parkway. Work will begin on or after July 12 and be completed July 22. Work will take place during the weekends only, from Fridays at 9 p.m. to Mondays at 6 a.m.

West 136th Street and Smoky Row. Work will begin in August with the schedule to be determined.

