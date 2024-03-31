Summer camp at UCSB gives high schoolers unique access to Ventura X Games — at a cost

Motorcycles practice during the X Games at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in July. A new sports management program for high school students, which costs nearly $7,000, will allow students to stay at UC Santa Barbara this summer with study focused on the X Games in Ventura.

High schoolers from around the world could get a close-up look behind the curtain of the X Games in Ventura this summer as part of the new summer camp based at UC Santa Barbara.

The X Games Action Sports Management Academy will bring ninth to 11th-grade students to stay at the UCSB campus for two weeks of classroom instruction and in-person experiences with athletes and games staff between June 23 and July 6.

Tuition — which covers classes, lodging, food and access to the games — is $6,999.

The program, a partnership with the X Games, is run by New York-based Summer Discovery. The company offers more than 300 similar programs on university campuses across the country and world. The games run June 27-30.

Summer Discovery also operates a handful of longer summer academic programs at UCSB, focused on subjects that include computer science, health science and the humanities. Tuition ranges from about $2,000 to more than $16,000, depending on the program, age level, duration and site.

Amit Shah, head of strategic partnerships for Summer Experiences, said in an email that the X Games program does not provide academic credits.

"We do that so students can comfortably explore their interests without the pressure of having grades," Shah said. "They do it for the love of the topic."

Places in the program are "incredibly limited," Shah said, and all participants are expected to stay on campus. The program does not currently provide a cheaper option for local students who may wish to commute.

For more information, visit www.summerdiscovery.com/xgames.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: High school program at UCSB focuses on Ventura X Games