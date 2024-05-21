Summer break: When do local districts stop classes for the 2023-24 school year?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and teachers across Central Texas are approaching the end of the school year.

The last day of class dates range from May 10 in Fayetteville ISD to June 7 in Prairie Lea ISD.

To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a list showing the last day of classes in each district in the KXAN viewing area.

MAP: More than 100 Texas school districts have switched to four-day school weeks

Hover over or click on any district in the map below for more information. You can also search for a specific district in the top left of the map.

Friday, May 10

Fayetteville ISD

Thursday, May 16

Lampasas ISD

Thrall ISD

Friday, May 17

Gause ISD

School enrollment in Central Texas: How have the numbers changed in recent years?

Wednesday, May 22

Flatonia ISD

Harper ISD

Lexington ISD

McDade ISD

Thursday, May 23

Austin ISD

Bastrop ISD

Blanco ISD

Buckholts ISD

Burnet CISD

Cameron ISD

Cherokee ISD

Coupland ISD

Del Valle ISD

Dime Box ISD

Elgin ISD

Florence ISD

Fredericksburg ISD

Giddings ISD

Granger ISD

Hays CISD

Hutto ISD

Jarrell ISD

Johnson City ISD

La Grange ISD

Lago Vista ISD

Lometa ISD

Luling ISD

Marble Falls ISD

Mason ISD

Milano ISD

Rockdale ISD

Round Rock ISD

Round Top-Carmine ISD

San Marcos CISD

San Saba ISD

Schulenburg ISD

Taylor ISD

Thorndale ISD

Wimberley ISD

Friday, May 24

Bartlett ISD

Eanes ISD

Georgetown ISD

Lake Travis ISD

Leander ISD

Liberty Hill ISD

Lockhart ISD

Richland Springs ISD

Smithville ISD

Wednesday, May 29

Pflugerville ISD

Thursday, May 30

Dripping Springs ISD

Friday, May 31

Doss CCSD

Llano ISD

Tuesday, June 4

Manor ISD

Friday, June 7

Prairie Lea ISD

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.