Christopher Adams
·1 min read
Summer break: When do local districts stop classes for the 2023-24 school year?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and teachers across Central Texas are approaching the end of the school year.

The last day of class dates range from May 10 in Fayetteville ISD to June 7 in Prairie Lea ISD.

To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a list showing the last day of classes in each district in the KXAN viewing area.

Hover over or click on any district in the map below for more information. You can also search for a specific district in the top left of the map.

Friday, May 10

  • Fayetteville ISD

Thursday, May 16

  • Lampasas ISD

  • Thrall ISD

Friday, May 17

  • Gause ISD

Wednesday, May 22

  • Flatonia ISD

  • Harper ISD

  • Lexington ISD

  • McDade ISD

Thursday, May 23

  • Austin ISD

  • Bastrop ISD

  • Blanco ISD

  • Buckholts ISD

  • Burnet CISD

  • Cameron ISD

  • Cherokee ISD

  • Coupland ISD

  • Del Valle ISD

  • Dime Box ISD

  • Elgin ISD

  • Florence ISD

  • Fredericksburg ISD

  • Giddings ISD

  • Granger ISD

  • Hays CISD

  • Hutto ISD

  • Jarrell ISD

  • Johnson City ISD

  • La Grange ISD

  • Lago Vista ISD

  • Lometa ISD

  • Luling ISD

  • Marble Falls ISD

  • Mason ISD

  • Milano ISD

  • Rockdale ISD

  • Round Rock ISD

  • Round Top-Carmine ISD

  • San Marcos CISD

  • San Saba ISD

  • Schulenburg ISD

  • Taylor ISD

  • Thorndale ISD

  • Wimberley ISD

Friday, May 24

  • Bartlett ISD

  • Eanes ISD

  • Georgetown ISD

  • Lake Travis ISD

  • Leander ISD

  • Liberty Hill ISD

  • Lockhart ISD

  • Richland Springs ISD

  • Smithville ISD

Wednesday, May 29

  • Pflugerville ISD

Thursday, May 30

  • Dripping Springs ISD

Friday, May 31

  • Doss CCSD

  • Llano ISD

Tuesday, June 4

  • Manor ISD

Friday, June 7

  • Prairie Lea ISD

