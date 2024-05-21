Summer break: When do local districts stop classes for the 2023-24 school year?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and teachers across Central Texas are approaching the end of the school year.
The last day of class dates range from May 10 in Fayetteville ISD to June 7 in Prairie Lea ISD.
To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a list showing the last day of classes in each district in the KXAN viewing area.
Hover over or click on any district in the map below for more information. You can also search for a specific district in the top left of the map.
Friday, May 10
Fayetteville ISD
Thursday, May 16
Lampasas ISD
Thrall ISD
Friday, May 17
Gause ISD
Wednesday, May 22
Flatonia ISD
Harper ISD
Lexington ISD
McDade ISD
Thursday, May 23
Austin ISD
Bastrop ISD
Blanco ISD
Buckholts ISD
Burnet CISD
Cameron ISD
Cherokee ISD
Coupland ISD
Del Valle ISD
Dime Box ISD
Elgin ISD
Florence ISD
Fredericksburg ISD
Giddings ISD
Granger ISD
Hays CISD
Hutto ISD
Jarrell ISD
Johnson City ISD
La Grange ISD
Lago Vista ISD
Lometa ISD
Luling ISD
Marble Falls ISD
Mason ISD
Milano ISD
Rockdale ISD
Round Rock ISD
Round Top-Carmine ISD
San Marcos CISD
San Saba ISD
Schulenburg ISD
Taylor ISD
Thorndale ISD
Wimberley ISD
Friday, May 24
Bartlett ISD
Eanes ISD
Georgetown ISD
Lake Travis ISD
Leander ISD
Liberty Hill ISD
Lockhart ISD
Richland Springs ISD
Smithville ISD
Wednesday, May 29
Pflugerville ISD
Thursday, May 30
Dripping Springs ISD
Friday, May 31
Doss CCSD
Llano ISD
Tuesday, June 4
Manor ISD
Friday, June 7
Prairie Lea ISD
