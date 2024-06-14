Summer has arrived. Heat indices in Cincinnati to rise over 100 degrees this weekend

Brace yourselves, folks. Summer has arrived.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the next seven days in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

The outlook is for Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky counties. These include Butler, Warren, Hamilton and Clermont counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

The forecast from the Wilmington office calls for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms from Friday afternoon into the night. Strong to severe storms are possible in Cincinnati.

A cold front will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to much of the region this afternoon into this evening. Some storms may be severe. The greatest threat for some severe storms will be across central Ohio and south central Ohio. pic.twitter.com/IB3wIw4Keu — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 14, 2024

Hot and humid conditions are forecast for Saturday through Thursday. The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat indices ranging between 100 and 105 degrees on Monday and around 100 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday.

The National Weather Service released a handful of key messages for next week's heat wave. According to the release, temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid to upper 90s in the Ohio Valley. These temperatures could break daily record highs in the region. Overnight temperatures will remain warm, dropping into the mid 70s.

Several days of 90+ degree heat will begin Sunday. Here are some key messages about the upcoming heat next week. pic.twitter.com/UraCNOszaO — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 13, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Wednesday (Juneteenth): Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Boiling conditions arrive in region this weekend