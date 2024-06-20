Summer’s arrived in Dallas-Fort Worth. How hot is it going to get? What is the solstice?

The summer solstice is finally here for Dallas-Fort Worth, but what exactly does that mean?

June 20 marks the official date for the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere. For many, the solstice marks the first official day of summer.

North Texans have already felt their fare share of summertime heat over June, with over a dozen days above 90 degrees. The rest of the summer is going to be a hot one for the region, as above-normal temperatures are expected for the next couple months.

Temperatures on the summer solstice in Dallas-Fort Worth will be in the low to mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s everything you need to know about the summer solstice:

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice is an annual event that occurs when the path of the sun is furthest north in the northern hemisphere, according to Britannica.

During the solstice, the North Pole is tilted about 23.4 degrees towards the sun. Because of this tilt and being so close to the sun, the solstice marks the longest day and shortest night of the year.

The summer solstice also marks the first day of summer.

When does the summer solstice occur?

The summer solstice doesn’t occur on the same day every year.

Instead, the summer solstice can occur on either June 20-21 every year, according to Space.com.

How much daylight will Dallas-Fort Worth have on the summer solstice?

The Metroplex will have 14 hours, 18 minutes and 37 seconds of daylight on summer solstice day, according to Time and Date.

June 20 will mark the longest day of the year, and every day past that, will see daylight decrease by mere seconds until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

Is the summer solstice the official first day of summer?

For those that recognize the summer solstice, yes, but for meteorologists, no.

Meteorologists break the seasons into three-month groupings, with the summer season being June 1 to August 31, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This method was made to mirror the actual calendar and stay consistent, as each season lasts around 90-92 days.

Meteorological spring is from March-May, summer from June-August, fall from September-November and winter from December-February.

When is the next summer solstice?

The next summer solstice will be on June 20, 2025, according to the NWS.