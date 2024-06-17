As summer 2024 nears, excessive heat to smother Delaware, much of East Coast this week

With the Summer Solstice right around the corner, scorching heat has arrived just on time.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, is predicting that several high temperature records will be broken this week as an increasingly hot air overspreads across the region.

What is the weather in Delaware?

Much of Delaware will be under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday before entering an excessive heat watch Wednesday morning through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperatures will hit Friday and Saturday and could potentially last into next week, the NWS said.

The NWS is projecting daily and monthly high temperature records with maximum heat indexes reaching as high as 105 degrees in parts of the Northeast. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s, providing little relief.

Most of Delaware will be at a major heat risk, with a high of 90 degrees Monday before the temperature reaches as high as 99 degrees Friday in Wilmington.

Record high temperatures

Here are the record high temperatures in Wilmington that could be broken this week:

June 18: 95 degrees in 1957

June 19: 100 degrees in 1994

June 20: 97 degrees in 2012

June 21: 98 degrees in 2012

June 22: 98 degrees in 1988

